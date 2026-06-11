It's Not Just JLo That Makes Me Think Office Romance Missed A Huge Opportunity

Actress/pop star Jennifer Lopez is known for her many talents, as well as starring in some of the best romantic comedies of all time. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to a new addition: Ol Parker's Office Romance, which also stars (and was written by) Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein. The movie is a blast that hits plenty of rom-com tropes, although I think there was one missed opportunity that I kept hoping for throughout its 115-minute runtime.

Only time will tell if Office Romance ends up being ranked among JLo's best rom-coms, but her chemistry with Goldstein was killer. The movie is chock-full of recognizable actors including Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Bradley Whitford, Tony Hale, and so much more. It even includes a number of Broadway legends. And given all these musical talent involved in the ensemble cast, I think that the Netflix movie should have included a musical number.

Office Romance Totally Should Have Had A Musical Number

Aside from being endlessly charismatic on screen, Jennifer Lopez is known for singing and dancing talents as a recording artist, as well as in musical projects like the Kiss of the Spider Woman movie. And while she's been in loads of romantic comedies, none of them have included a random musical number. Plenty of titles have used this trope including My Best Friend's Wedding, Isn't it Romantic?, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

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While I would have loved to see JLo show off her immense musical talent in Office Romance, the movie had a number of Broadway legends in the cast that also could have helped make this happen. Namely Tony winner Roger Bart who played the villainous William Butten, Tony winner Ali Stroker who played AirCruz employee Maggie, and Tony-nominated icon Norm Lewis who was Richard Howell. Clearly the movie was shot in the New York area.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Office Romance's trailer didn't give any hint of a musical sequence, but I was shocked by how many Broadway legends kept popping up throughout its brief runtime. And with JLo at the center, I think it would have been awesome to see this star-studded ensemble do a song and dance number in the middle of the movie. Seriously, this is a missed opportunity for my theater kid heart!

Did Office Romance NEED a musical number? Maybe not, but plenty of rom-coms have surprised audiences with some singing and dancing over the years. And considering just how much of the cast has those talents, especially the incomparable Jennifer Lopez, I'm sure I wouldn't have been the only one delighted if actors started belting out some tunes.

Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that JLo's next rom-com goes in on this trope of the genre.