The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches: What To Know About the Book And Why I Hope It Becomes A Movie

Many of our favorite movies and TV shows start out as books. These books may be just as popular as their screen counterpart, or they may only be loved by a small group of dedicated fans. Either way, something about them was appealing enough for a studio to adapt it. With that in mind, I want to put The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna in the conversation for future film adaptations. It’s a book that could translate very well on screen. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches movie adaptation has so much potential to be just really enjoyable light entertainment.

I recently read The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches and fell in love with the book’s whimsy, wholesomeness and world. I also could easily imagine how the book would work as a film. Sangu Mandanna’s book has many elements that have cinematic qualities. Let’s dive into what The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is all about and why it would be a great movie adaptation.

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches Is A Found Family Story

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches follows Mika Moon as she bonds with a group of strangers that share a home. Though none of these individuals are blood-related, they have become a family by growing together while living together. They were all basically legal or spiritually adopted by a witch named Lillian. Her house, Nowhere House, has become a sanctuary for those in need of love, hope, and a community.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches very much relies on the found family story to draw you into it. There are many great found family movies, and even some family-friendly ones , but this is a topic that can always use more stories. These types of tales show that family goes beyond just genetic makeup and blood ties. It’s a deep bond full of love, comfort, and the feeling of always being welcomed, flaws and all.

Our Heroine Must Teach Three Little Witch Girls

The initial plotline of The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is that the Nowhere House family seeks out Mika to teach three young witches, Rosetta, Terracotta, and Altamira. These three very diverse and different little girls need a lot of help to control their growing magical abilities. Because of their differences, Mika must cater her lessons and attention to each of their needs. It’s interesting to read about the development of Mika’s relationship with all of them, especially Terracotta.

Terracotta is a little (or a lot) difficult. She even has a bit of the Wednesday Addams’ dark charm. The little girls are (sometimes) sweet, (often) mischievous, and quite perfect for adorable child movie characters. I can also just imagine a montage of Mika trying to teach the children new spells and the mishaps that would be on screen.

It Has A Grumpy-Sunshine Romance

If done right, The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches movie adaptation could be a great romantic comedy. The main romance is between Mika and Jamie, a librarian who lives and works at Nowhere House. He’s basically become the three girls’ surrogate father. Jamie immediately doesn’t want to like or trust Mika.

He’s just very protective of his family and doesn’t want her to cause any trouble. Mika isn’t a cartoonishly happy character, but she is a very positive and nice witch. Jamie is grumpy but believably grumpy. He has the ideal amount of annoyance with the world. Jamie and Mika aren’t rivals or anything in the realm of enemies to lovers , but they do have to work on becoming friends before they become something more.

Their relationship feels organic and very swoon-worthy at times. Their budding love story would work very well for a romantic comedy movie or even just some romance thrown into a child-friendly movie.

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches Has A Classic Sitcom Feel

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches reminded me a lot of classic TV shows that I grew up watching, such as Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie. It also feels a lot like classic movies such as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and a movie likely to star Hayley Mills.

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches very much has a distinct atmosphere and feel to it. Despite its classic feel, it could easily work in the modern film world. It would just have a nostalgic feel to it, which is perfect because of how much nostalgia sells and how much people love movies that are nostalgic .

It Has A Charming Set Of Characters

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches has a great cast of characters. They’re diverse in race, ethnicity, sexuality, and nationality. Not only are there very diverse characters in the book, but they’re also varying degrees of quirky. Ian, one of the main residents of Nowhere House, is such a fun character that would be great for an older actor who can do him justice, such as Ian McKellen. Then there is Primrose, Mika's former guardian and head witch, who is a bit of a tough witch, but in a totally endearing way.

She reminds me somewhat of Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries films. Each character has their own distinct personality that would make them a perfect film character. They’re a bit over-the-top but in an enjoyable way, especially in a story full of magic.

The World Needs More Witch Movies (And TV Shows, For That Matter)

When I was younger, I used to love watching witch shows and movies. Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the early seasons of Charmed were must-watch shows growing up. I still enjoy a good witch show or movie, but I haven’t seen many that appeal to me that fall more into the fun witch shows or movies category than the dark witchy world.

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches reminded me of shows and movies I used to love about witches. Reading it made me want even more movies and shows with a similar vibe. The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches film adaptation could once again bring back the fun witch movie. Yes, we have the upcoming Hocus Pocus 3 to look forward to but I want more witchy content.

The world needs The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches film adaptation.

If a film production company ever decides to adapt The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna into a movie or TV show, I’ll be over the moon. For now, you can read The Very Secret Society of Witches wherever books are sold, including on Amazon.