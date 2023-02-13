The Best Romance Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll

Can you feel it? Because I can. Love is in the air – and so are the never-ending choices of shows and movies to watch for your date night.

Let’s be real here – there are so many things that you can check out if you want a nice fun date night, from horror movies that are perfect for dates to the funniest romantic comedies , but today, I’m going to turn you on to something new, and that is romance anime. Yes, despite the fact that it feels like all you ever hear about now in the anime world is action anime like Attack on Titan , romance anime is also a very big sub-genre within the community.

From some new additions to shows that have been going on for years, here are the best romantic anime for you to check out, whether for date night – or just on your own!

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

This is the anime I often recommend to many people when they’re first getting into anime. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War follows two high school geniuses, the president and the vice president, who so obviously have a crush on each other. But, admitting that out loud would be social suicide. It’s a battle of minds to see who can draw out the confession first.

The anime went on for three seasons and now has a movie that was released in 2022 , and truly, it’s the first anime film I ever watched. Granted, I do have a bit of a soft spot for it since I was watching it while recovering from my wisdom teeth surgery and it was the only thing that made me smile, but it’s seriously so funny, and one of the best on here.

Stream Kaguya-Sama: Love is War on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

My Dress-Up Darling

A 2022 release, My Dress-Up Darling follows a high schooler named Wakana, who is actually quite skilled at sewing and spends his time making Hinata dolls. But due to his obsession, most people don’t like him – however, the popular girl finds out and enlists his sewing skills in her own mission – to help her make cosplay outfits - and he agrees.

I remember I didn’t want to give this anime a try just because of the name – because a part of me was kind of uncomfortable about it, but after recommendations from others, I decided to test it out, and honestly, it sort of reminds me of any romantic teen dramedy. Lots of fun outfits, lots of funny moments, and cuteness all around. Certainly one of the best of 2022 .

Stream My Dress-Up Darling on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Who doesn’t love a good girl next door story? The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten follows the story of two high schoolers who had never spoken to each other until one of them comes to the other's aid in the rain. The girl decides to pay him back by helping him around his apartment — and soon, feelings blossom.

I have nothing to say about this anime except it’s just a cute, feel-good show. It’s one of those anime that you’ll watch every week smiling instead of crying like I would with Attack on Titan and all its deaths . It’s a fresh breath of air considering what I see from anime on a pretty consistent basis.

Stream The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Fruits Basket

When I think of romantic anime, this is one of the first ones I always think of: Fruits Basket. This romance mixed with the supernatural mainly follows Tohru Honda, a young orphan who finds out that members of the Sohma family might turn into animals of the Chinese zodiac when they embrace anyone of the opposite sex.

I know, the premise sounds absolutely wacky. A lot of anime are like that, if we’re being honest. But the show really does show a different side to romance and also teaches a lot of core lessons about self-care and relationships.

Stream Fruits Basket on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You

Have you ever been bullied for looking like a horror movie character? That’s what happened to Sawako in Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You, where she is named Sadako to reference the monster from The Ring. Because of this, rumors spread and people avoid her like the plague when all she wants is to be helpful – until one day, the popular boy begins talking to her.

Now this anime reminds me of a lot of coming of age movies . It’s very sweet, and has some pretty good animation, but what really drives it is the relationship between both Sawako and Kazehaya. The progression of their relationship feels believable and real.

Stream Kimi ni Todoke – From Me to You on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers

In More Than A Married Couple, but Not Lovers, we follow two high school students who wish to be paired with their crushes for a “marriage practical,” but they end up being paired with each other. Together, they strive to work hard and earn as many points as possible so that they can change their partner – but only if they both want to. And of course, feelings start to grow.

Ah, this anime gives me enemy-to-lovers all over the place. I mean, how can you watch this and not think of that trope? I always love a good slow burn story and this has it and more. Be sure to check it out.

Stream More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Given

The only LGBTQ+ romance on this list, Given tells the story of a high school rock band, but in close quarters, feelings begin to form between the members and problems begin to arise.

To be honest, I wish there were more anime like this out there, and if there are, please direct me to them, because Given was actually quite wholesome and really made my heart all warm inside, and it’s something that I wish more people would check out.

Stream Given on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kamisama Kiss

Last but not least, we take a look at Kamisama Kiss, a story that follows a young girl named Nanami who is given the chance to live in a shrine of worship after saving someone, and finds herself falling in love with one of the yokai who live there – Tomoe.

Dude, I can’t tell you how often I freaking saw Tomoe, and his luscious hair, on TikTok before I actually gave this series a shot. But I have to say – it’s quite fun, and captures a cute romance featuring some interesting storytelling, as well. There are not that many episodes so it’s the perfect all-day watch.

Stream Kamisama Kiss on Crunchyroll.

With so many choices, it might be hard to pick just one – but there are plenty of amazing anime to watch on this list if you have the time! Now, if you don’t mind me, I’ll go and watch my Kaguya-Sama movie for the umpteenth time.