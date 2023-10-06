Wanna Feel Old? TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Got Asked About Her And Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts Ads, And She Had No Idea Who He Was

Ben Affleck has been making movies, on both sides of the camera now, for more than 30 years. He has won Oscars and been in massive superhero superhero blockbusters. If you’re of a certain age (even if you’re not a movie fan), you certainly know who Ben Affleck is and could pick him out of a police lineup if you had to. But apparently, we have reached the point where “the youth” don’t know who Ben Affleck is and I need to go put in for Social Security now because I am clearly too old.

A recent video for Vanity Fair has TikTok star Charli D’Amelio getting hooked up to a lie detector to be asked questions by her sister Dixie. Considering the online hate D'Amelio has admitted to receiving, it's a bit surprising she'd go through with this. Among the topics covered is Charli’s well-known obsession with Dunkin’ Donuts. The coffee and donut shop makes frequent appearances in her TikTok videos and she has even collaborated with the company for her own signature drinks. And yet, when shown a picture of noted Dunkin’ fan Affleck, and asked if she liked Dunkin’ more than the person, she did not recognize who he was. D’Amelio said…

Who is it? I’ve seen that ad. Oh My goodness, is that…is that Ben? Oh my god, I’m so stupid.

It wasn’t until sister Dixie noted that the person in the picture was married to Jenifer Lopez and Charlie was able to figure out who it was, so she does know the name of Ben Affleck and has seen the Dunkin Donuts commercials that he has been in, but apparently had not connected the two. This is despite the fact that Lopez herself also appears in one of Affleck’s ads.

I guess we have reached the point where Ben Affleck is no longer relevant to “the kids.” For those of us who have watched basically his entire career, who saw him in School Ties with Matt Damon and Brendan Fraser, and then watched him go on to make Good Will Hunting and win an Oscar, this is very strange. Ben Affleck may not have the profile of some in Hollywood, but he’s been a consistent part of it for decades. And yes, he is married to Jennifer Lopez and everybody knows her…right?

Check out the complete lie detector test video below.

With over 150 million followers on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio’s fame is actually quantifiable, but at the same time, I bet there are a bunch of people, who know Ben Affleck's movie career, who don’t actually know who she is. Fame, I guess, is what you make it and whatever you believe it to be. The question of which Dunkin' Donuts fan is more famous depends greatly on just how much time you spend watching movies versus watching TikTok.