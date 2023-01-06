TikTok Goes Viral Of Chris Pine Responding To Hugh Grant Saying He Was Married To Daniel Craig

Minor SPOILERS for Glass Onion, now streaming with a Netflix subscription , are ahead!

Have you heard? Hugh Grant is among the many cameos in Glass Onion , but his is special. The Notting Hill actor was briefly revealed as the partner to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel. Sure, it was an incredibly short scene, but it had fans giving the best reactions about Grant and Craig being together in the whodunnit. And when Grant recently opened up about the cameo , Chris Pine had a reaction that’s now gone viral on TikTok.

Hugh Grant and Chris Pine are set to star together in the 2023 movie release Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and they were recently paired together in an interview with Collider at Brazil’s own Comic Con. When Grant was asked about the Glass Onion moment, Grant said “It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” but it was Chris Pine’s response that got people talking. Take a look:

In the short clip of the interview, Pine responds with “Oh, fuck man, I didn’t know that,” which is a very endearing response for the actor to give. As the TikTok user commented, he is “fully convinced” the Star Trek actor took Grant “100 percent seriously” and believes that the two actors are hitched in real life.

It’s a fun moment that even had fans thinking Chris Pine was “googling it afterwards” and even looking at Grant’s hand to see the ring. However, the clip is just six seconds in a much longer exchange about the Glass Onion cameo. If you watch the video in its entirety, the interviewer first frames the question by asking how it feels to be married to Benoit Blanc before Grant makes sure the movie is out and he can talk about it. Either way, Pine’s reaction to “I’m married to James Bond” is amazing, just reacting to the casually-dropped spoiler, and surely a bit confused about the whole thing, as Glass Onion had only hit theaters for a week by that time and they were hanging out in Brazil.

What you don’t see in the TikTok is Pine later asks if he’s credited in the movie, and Grant admits he had yet to see Benoit Blanc’s latest mystery. When Pine seemed a bit bummed out to have the spoiler revealed, Grant clarifies to Pine that it’s the “tiniest moment” in Glass Onion and he didn’t really know “why they wanted to do it,” but he was a fan of Knives Out and turned up on set for a few hours for the scene.