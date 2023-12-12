Timothée Chalamet Is Jazzed About Wonka's Successful Release, But Would He Return For Wonka 2?

Prequels are tricky to pull off, especially when they're linked to a beloved children's classic. When news broke that Timothée Chalamet would star in the prequel to Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, I’ll admit my skepticism kicked in. However, based on early reactions to Chalamet's sweet flick , it would seem there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to this upcoming 2023 movie release . The Dune actor took to social media to share his excitement behind the movie's successful release overseas and opens up about whether or not he’d return for a sequel.

Taking to Instagram , Timothée Chalamet shared his astonishment at the resounding success of Wonka during its opening weekend at the international box office. The 27-year-old star overflowed with enthusiasm, offering glimpses of the movie's premiere. Among the snapshots were heartwarming moments, like a giant hug shared with fellow Wonka cast member Keegan-Michael Key and screengrabs showcasing his Golden Globes nomination. Alongside these images was a heartfelt caption, through which Chalamet expressed his gratitude and disbelief:

WOWWWW - actually can’t believe this!! What a week! Thank you to everyone who saw WONKA in theaters this past weekend and to the GOLDEN GLOBES for the nomination! One more week till we’re out in the US!! every good thing in this world started with a dream :) 🕺🕺🕺

The star's Instagram post seems to hint at his continued enthusiasm for taking up the iconic top hat from Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp . However, the burning question remains – would he be up for a sequel? During an interview with ET at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, the Call Me By Your Name star addressed the possibility of further exploring whimsical world of Willy Wonka crafted by Paddington & Paddington 2 helmer Paul King. The Lady Bird alum said:

If there was a story to be told. And evidently, there is.

“If” sounds a lot like “when” to me, and I, for one, eagerly anticipate the potential of being treated to a second helping of Willy’s sweet, sugary story.

The film has not yet been released in the US, and early critic reviews for Wonka have been both sweet and sour. Nevertheless, I’m excited about the flick based on these 6 Timothée’ Chalamet's performances and what I saw in the Wonka trailer .

The prequel sets out to tell the story of a young and impoverished Willy, envisioning the opening of his own chocolate shop, only to confront a chocolate industry dominated by a cartel of avaricious chocolatiers. In the same interview with ET, Timothée Chalamet says something “twisted” happens between his version and Gene Wilder’s iteration of the character seen in the 1971 classic, something the actor would be interested in exploring if a sequel happens. He said:

I don't know how we started like this and end there -- I don't know what the story is.

Undoubtedly, there’s a compelling story waiting to be unwrapped, and the potential for a rich sequel is there -- and I’m here for it.