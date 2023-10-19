Why Timothée Chalamet Likes When Tom Holland Visited Zendaya On The Dune: Part Two Set

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most popular young stars in the world. It would be easy to assume his life is pretty simple and fun, but the actor admits that things for him haven’t always been easy, as he frequently finds himself making movies with people significantly older than himself. It sounds like he enjoyed making Dune: Part Two a bit more than part one, because he got to spend more time with people that he understands better. And it only got better when Tom Holland came to visit.

Speaking with GQ, Chalamet talks about how valuable it was for him to spend time with co-star Zendaya on Dune: Part Two, as well as the other, younger actors in the film. He also includes Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland on the list, who would visit her on set from time to time. Chalamet said…

It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too. They're level. They're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I'm creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.

While she appeared in Dune: Part One Zendaya was only on set for a couple of days, because her part in that movie was actually quite small. Things were quite different in Part Two, where the actress was much more prominent. In addition, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh have joined the Dune: Part Two cast in roles that were not in the previous film.

Chalamet says he largely attached himself to the older actors on set in Dune: Part One. And while that doesn’t sound like he didn’t enjoy himself, he recognizes that they are of a different generation than he is. He calls spending time with the other younger actors good energy, and part of a community that he is building for himself.

Everybody needs to find “their people” wherever they are and whatever they’re doing, and it sounds like Timothée Chalamet has begun to do that. One wonders if we could start to see these young stars working together more often. It wouldn’t be the first time a group of actors started to make movies as little more than an excuse to hang out with their friends. Maybe these guys will form a new Rat Pack. Isn't it time for an Oceans 11 reboot anyway?

We'll have to wait a bit longer than anticipated to actually see Chalamet and Zendaya on screen together again. The Dune: Part Two release date was delayed due to the actors' strike, and while there's still no end to that in sight, Dune: Part Two is now set for release early next year.