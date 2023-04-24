Eagle-Eyed Fans Are Spotting The Adorable Way Tom Holland's Been Supporting Zendaya's Coachella Performance, And Cue The Awws

Zendaya may have started her career as a singer , but her professional priority has turned to acting in recent years. It’s not hard to see why, as she’s got two projects on the 2023 Movie Calendar , and that’s not even to mention Euphoria, which has garnered her two Emmy Awards. In fact, it’s because she hasn’t performed live music in over seven years that it was such a treat when she made a surprise appearance on the final weekend of Coachella, and eagle-eyed fans pointed out that her boyfriend Tom Holland was supporting her in the absolute sweetest way.

On April 22, Zendaya took the stage at Coachella with Labrinth for the final two songs of his set — “I’m Tired” and “All For Us,” which they wrote for Euphoria . Videos that Zendaya shared on her Instagram Stories showed the enthusiastic crowd singing along to every word, but perhaps nobody was more thrilled to see her up there than Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star seemed to be showing his love by smashing that like button on seemingly every post he saw about Zendaya, one Twitter user pointed out:

wst Here we go tom holland being proud boyfried back again to instagram just finding and liking all zendaya Coachella contents through his explore 😭 he likes all the post even his fanpage he only liked post about Z 🥲 pic.twitter.com/O3O6XimQuEApril 24, 2023 See more

That really is super adorable, especially seeing all of the posts together like that. One can just imagine the Cherry actor scrolling down his timeline, hitting heart after heart after heart. Another fan caught even more Tom Holland interactions:

his name is tom holland and he is a zendaya addict pic.twitter.com/T08adm3FBSApril 23, 2023 See more

Zendaya addict indeed!

Rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya were more than just co-stars started way back in 2017, when they appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming together, and there was plenty of speculation — and some trolling from Holland — before the MCU couple finally went public as an official couple in 2021. Even since then, the couple have maintained their privacy .

However, the Coachella performance wasn’t the first time the couple has used social media to praise each other. Last summer Zendaya wished her love a happy birthday with a sweet photo of the two of them. Then in February, Holland couldn’t help himself when Zendaya rocked an edgy dress in an Instagram post, and he commented with several heart face emojis.

Despite keeping things low-key, an insider said last year that both parties were in “settling-down mode” and were planning a real future together . That turned out to be true, as Zendaya recently moved into Tom Holland’s $3 million home in London. The actress gave a little insight into their lives together, admitting that she gets confused about British slang sometimes, and that she and Holland realized early in their relationship that it was best only one of them be in the kitchen at a time, due to them both being “control freaks.”

Somehow they just keep getting cuter.

It’s unknown if or when we’ll be able to see the adorable couple share the screen again. While Marvel president Kevin Feige provided an update on the status of Spider-Man 4 , he didn’t discuss MJ’s role in any upcoming Marvel movies .