‘This Is The One Story I Didn't Want To Tell’: Timothée Chalamet Recalls Saoirse Ronan Yelling At Him On The Little Women Set

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan are practically bonded for life after starring in three films together- Little Women, The French Dispatch, and Lady Bird. The actors have bonded and developed a friendship off screen, and the two couldn’t be more supportive of each other. Considering their closeness, it’s no surprise that the actors may have also gotten into an argument or two over the years. Apparently this happened on Little Women, as Chalamet recently opened up about a moment of poor time management on his part that led to his co-star yelling at him.

The duo reunited for an event held by the British Film Institute in London. Both actors are having quite a year with Ronan’s movie Blitz premiering on AppleTV+ and Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown generating positive buzz . Their conversation was adorable, as they recalled their early careers and working together. They shared that during production on Little Women, the Wonka star was particularly in a busy phase of his career. He was juggling promoting Beautiful Boy while also making the Greta Gerwig film, and one morning took time to figure out his personal training schedule in tandem with his other responsibilities. He explained (via Entertainment Weekly ):

I wanted to do a regional tour and visit places in the States that are affected by [Beautiful Boy]. So, the intent was pure.

Despite how pure Chalamet’s intent was, the conversation was dipping into valuable time on Little Women, and it drove Ronan and company crazy, so much so she went to his trailer to get him out herself. Chalamet remembered:

I get this bang on my trailer door, like, really intensely. I'm thinking someone died. I open the door and it's Saoirse in a bald cap. [She said] ‘Get your ass in the fucking trailer right now! They're waiting for you in hair and makeup.’ I always just love that memory.

Clearly this was the push he needed, but I can imagine that the whole thing was also pretty hilarious. The last thing Chalamet was probably expecting was his angry co-star in a bald cap when he swung open his trailer door. At that point, the two had already done Lady Bird together, so they were definitely familiar enough with each other for there to be no ill will about the whole thing, and they now laugh about it. I think Ronan was in the right here, as being ready for shooting probably should have been Chalamet’s priority at that moment, and not a personal training schedule.

Hopefully now the Call Me By Your Name actor has his busy schedule figured out now, as he arguably has more on his plate than ever. It feels like he’s constantly promoting something, as he followed Wonka quickly up with Dune: Part 2, and then shortly after he began the press tour for A Complete Unknown. It won’t be long before Chalamet promotes his upcoming Josh Safdie movie, Marty Supreme , which releases next year. Luckily, I’m sure this Saoirse Ronan memory is seared into his brain, and the actor will never be late to hair and makeup again, especially if he’s doing another movie with her.

