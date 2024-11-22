How To Watch Blitz Online And Stream Steve McQueen's World War II Drama Online

How To Watch Blitz Online

Watch Blitz: Synopsis

British director Steve McQueen's (12 Years a Slave) World War II epic has made a rapid transfer from big screen to small, with Blitz heading to the Apple TV Plus streaming service from Friday, November 22. Below you'll find all the details you need on how to watch Blitz online.

Saoirse Ronan (Atonement) leads a cast comprising the great and good of British acting as Rita. Living in London as the German bombs cause carnage all around her, she decides that it's best for her nine-year-old son George (debutant Elliott Heffernan) to be evacuated to the calm and safety of the English countryside.

George sees things rather differently, however, and doesn't even make it as far as his new rural home before he makes a dash London-wards towards his mum, friends and grandfather Gerald (played by music legend Paul Weller). That leaves Rita in a state of panic, as she moves heaven and Earth to try and find her errant boy.

With McQueen behind the lens, you know you're guaranteed a love letter to war-obliterated London that is as character driven as it is enduringly stylish. "What was so interesting to me about this, the idea of this landscape, was that it was about a working-class family," he told the BBC at the film's premiere in the UK capital. "This was a family drama, as well as a historical epic."

Also starring the likes of Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Stephen Graham (This is England), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) and Kathy Burke (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), the New Yorker called Blitz "a bracing, even novel, perspective on a war whose film depictions so often traffic in sententious Greatest Generation platitude".

This is classical filmmaking from one of cinema's finest working auteurs. So read on to discover how to watch Blitz online, with Apple TV Plus the exclusive streaming home the world over.

Where to watch Blitz Online

(Image credit: Apple)

Blitz is set to land globally on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 22. We expect it to hit the platform at 12am ET / 9pm PT (Thurs) / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month. But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Blitz online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Blitz just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Blitz as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just for Apple TV+ either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.59 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – US Apple TV+ users, for example, will want to connect to a server located in the US

3. Stream away! – login to Apple TV+ and stream Blitz like you were in your home country

Blitz Trailer

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Blitz Cast