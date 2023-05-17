Timothée Chalamet Reveals The Secret To His Voluminous Hair

Never let a buzz cut near Timothée Chalamet ’s head! The actor’s brunette curls are just too good and deserve to be preserved, don’t you think? But are there secrets hidden behind the disheveled, yet elegant head of hair on the Dune: Part Two star? Chalamet recently spoke to the topic, but his answer isn’t a step by step formula by any means.

When Chalamet recently spoke to Vogue amid the 27-year-old becoming the face of the Bleu de Chanel fragrance, he had an interaction with the interviewer regarding his voluminous hair. Here’s what he had to say on the topic:

You’re actually the first person to ask me about my hair. What’s the secret? There really isn’t one. When I wake up, it’s a roll of the dice. And I get my hair from my dad.

Ugh, of course! Rather than fussing up to some wild hair routine, Timothée Chalamet basically said he was born like this. The actor says he owes it all to his father Marc Chalamet, who is French and apparently has those good curly hair genes. I mean, just look at his head of hair? It looks like something out of painting!

Timothée Chalamet’s Chanel gig follows that of the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who was the face of the men’s fragrance for 12 years. One exciting element of being the face of the cologne is that he will star in a short film directed by Martin Scorsese for the brand. Chalamet also told the magazine that the ad is like “hitting the treadmill” for the legendary filmmaker, who is also set to put out his first movie since 2019’s The Irishman with Killers of the Flower Moon, coming this fall.

Also coming this fall is a couple of massive movies for Timothée Chalamet. The actor is set to reprise his role as Paul Atriedes in Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya’s Chani. You can check out the Dune: Part Two trailer which features his character’s first sandworm ride:

No wonder Dune fans can’t get over the trailer , the upcoming book adaptation looks amazing! The movie will feature way more Zendaya and even some “futuristic space talk” flirting that the actress joked about being tough to crack . The co-stars recently presented the movie’s first footage at CinemaCon in some high-fashion looks to even more excitement from audiences about the upcoming release.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, and then a little over a month later, Chalamet stars in Wonka, which is helmed by Paul King of the Paddington movies. In that film, he’ll play a young version of Willy Wonka before the events of Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There’s a lot to be excited about around Chalamet’s 2023 in the business, and seeing more of his voluminous hair is (of course) part of it.