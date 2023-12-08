Timothée Chalamet Hilariously Called Tom Holland 'The Ultimate Rizz Master,' But The Spider-Man Star Thinks Otherwise

Timothée Chalamet may be one of the most in-demand young actors working today—you can see him as the titular chocolatier in the Willy Wonka prequel movie in theaters starting December 15—but that doesn't mean he doesn't still admire his peers. Case in point, Tom Holland, whose "rizz" game was recently praised by the Dune 2 cast lead.

During a game of "Agree to Disagree" for LADbible TV with Keegan-Michael Key, Chalamet was given a series of statements that he could agree with, strongly agree with, disagree with or strongly disagree with. When faced with the statement "Timothée Chalamet is better-looking than Tom Holland," the former balked at the notion.

Oh man, ya'll going for the sauce!

The 27-year-old megastar was quick to say he "strongly disagreed" with the idea, despite previously being shown a clip of Holland declaring him "double handsome."

Tom is the ultimate rizz master. Internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this.

Chalamet is, of course, referencing Holland's very famous girlfriend, Zendaya, who plays Chani, Timothée's love interest, in both Dune and its upcoming sequel, which will give them Paul/Chani a bigger story. (Dune: Part Two is one of the most anticipated titles on the 2024 movie schedule, set to hit theaters on March 1.)

Timothée also recently praised his Dune co-star for inspiring his red-carpet looks during his Wonka promo tours, saying that she savvily knows how to "lean into what the vibe of a movie is" when dressing for premieres and such.

Tom Holland responds to Chalamet's "rizz" praise:

Despite Chalamet's props, the Spider-Man star recently proclaimed to BuzzFeed that he believes he has "no rizz whatsoever." (FYI, "rizz"—which is the Oxford Dictionary's 2023 word of the year—is what the kids are calling "charisma" these days.) Holland assured that it was his "brother Paddy" who actually possessed the "ultimate rizz," not him:

I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz. My brother Paddy has ultimate rizz. I don’t know, I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other, definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kind of where my rizz is at.

That "long game" rizz clearly worked for Holland: rumors of a romance kicked off shortly after Tom began starring opposite Zendaya as love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise in 2017, though the couple didn't become publicly "official" until 2021.

And things are still going strong for the Hollywood power couple, with Holland giving a sweet update on the relationship during his BuzzFeed sit-down:

I'm locked up so I'm happy and in love. So I've got no need for rizz.

Chalamet is currently heavily involved in promo for Wonka, which he stars in opposite Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson.

On his end, "Rizz Master" Tom Holland can most recently be seen in the psychological thriller series The Crowded Room, which is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription.