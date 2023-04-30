To Celebrate His Return To The UK, Steve-O Dropped A Throwback Video Partying With Naked Women

It’s been twenty-three years since the Jackass crew turned into overnight stars thanks to their hit MTV show, and while interest in the guys remains high, especially after last year’s terrific Jackass Forever, that doesn’t mean things haven’t changed over the last two decades. If you’re looking for evidence of that, I present to you Steve-O’s last social media post.

The beloved daredevil turned sobriety advocate hit up his Instagram this weekend to hype his upcoming tour of The United Kingdom. To help generate some awareness and also presumably to have a little fun down memory lane, the star repackaged some footage of him visiting England twenty years ago. It’s just as wild as you’d expect. From naked women to wedgies to weirded out onlookers, the clip has everything you’d expect from Steve-O. You can check it out below…

I love the contrast of the wild, much younger Steve-O living it up in a blaze of glory and the older, more mature Steve-O with his glasses and flannel shirt talking about how it was twenty years ago. Fortunately for fans, while the Jackass star has gotten older and wiser, that doesn’t mean he’s turned his back on his death-defying roots. The reality star still tours the world talking about his exploits and as anyone who watched Jackass Forever can tell you, he still goes just as hard on the shenanigans as he did when he was much younger, though with some limits.

Not all of the other Jackass stars are completely sober like Steve-O, but on the whole, most seem to have found a nice balance between maturing and still remaining a madman at heart. That really shows through during the appearances they do together, and it unfortunately makes some of longtime co-star Bam Margera’s struggles feel that much more apart from the rest of the crew. The CKY veteran and Jackass pioneer has toured with Steve-O some in the past to the delight of fans, but unfortunately, he’s been dealing with some issues recently and isn’t expected to make the trip across the pond. Hopefully he’s able to get his life together enough to start making appearances with Steve-O and others again.

As for the current tour itself, it’s called The Bucket List, and it’s making its way around the world. It’s a multi-media comedy event that’s a reflection on how far stunts have gone, and Steve-O’s take on his career and personal life. There are stops all over Australia in early May, and he’ll be headed to The UK in late June and July. Tickets are available for the newly announced shows, though many sell out prior so consider getting your reservations in now. I’d advise picking them up. It should be a tremendous time.