Sure, Full House premiered nearly 40 years ago, but that doesn’t mean Candace Cameron Bure isn’t still getting residual payments from her time in one of the most well-adjusted sitcom families. No matter how extensive her previous Hallmark catalog is or how many movies she makes heading the Great American Family network, she will always be remembered as D.J. Tanner from the beloved comedy series and its Netflix TV revival, Fuller House. According to the sitcom star, the checks she still gets reflect that.

Even though most actors never talk about the size of their paychecks, Jodie Sweetin made headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she had received just one cent from the popular sitcom. Bure very clearly set the record straight that that’s not the experience she’s had. During her recent appearance on The McBride Rewind podcast, she pointed out how “substantial” her own checks still are. She said:

I actually saw that, and she said she doesn’t get much now. I was like, ‘Jodie, you got to check with your agent or you got to call your bank ‘cause I still get residuals.'

Stories about actors receiving tiny residual checks is nothing new. Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis showed off his 5-cent check and Mandy Moore opened up about making 81 cents for This Is Us. Bure herself even admitted receiving tons of $6 and $7 residuals for past commercials, voice-over work, and other projects she’s done over the years. What really stands out when it comes to Full House is the big gap that seemingly exists between two members of the same sitcom family.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

There’s no way to know whether the difference in residual checks could have something to do with the contracts Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin signed at the time, or if something else is going on, but there clearly is a difference in the money the co-stars are receiving. Along with her suggestion to check with her agent or call her bank, Bure stressed:

Yeah, no… The checks for Full House are still substantial. I’m always happy when I open my check up and deposit it.

Although it's really none of my business, I'm now so curious about just how big the difference in these residual checks really is. Without giving the exact specifics, it seems Bure is receiving considerably more than the one cent her Tanner sister is receiving. This isn’t just a one-off, as Bure said that she continues to receive these checks regularly.

While there was no specific streaming deal made with the actors at the time of the original series, since that didn’t actually exist yet, Bure said she still receives a percentage of the deals made to keep Full House available to viewers even if she’s not getting paid per stream. I’ll absolutely admit to not knowing the ins and outs of what goes into residual deals for cast members, but that definitely sounds like Jodie Sweetin should be making more than one cent.

You can currently stream the ABC sitcom with your Hulu subscription and your Disney+ subscription.