People Give Milo Manheim Flak For Not Admitting To Tangled Casting Sooner, But Wait A Hot Minute!
Don't get the frying pans out over this.
Before Milo Manheim was actually cast as Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled movie, there were rumors that he was auditioning for it, and he was a popular fancast. So, it wasn’t a huge shock when he landed the role. However, some people thought he knew he’d be playing Rapunzel's love interest long before it was confirmed. Due to that assumption, the actor has gotten flak for not admitting he had the part sooner. Now, he’s set the record straight.
The news that Manheim had been cast as Flynn broke in January of 2026. It’s easy to assume that the School Spirits actor was made aware of this news long before we knew it. And considering the hype surrounding this project and the potential for him to play Flynn, I see why some may have been annoyed that the news wasn’t shared sooner. However, according to him, he didn’t even know he had the part until a few minutes before it was announced, as he told EW:
It’s not super uncommon for actors to find out they’ve booked parts right before it’s publicly confirmed. In fact, David Corenswet learned he was Superman about an hour before the world did, per People. Also, Robert Pattinson landed the part of Bond on a Friday, according to Jeff Bezos, and his casting was publicly announced three days later on Monday. Sometimes, actors even find out they’ve gotten a gig at the same time as the rest of us. That’s what happened to Tom Holland; he learned he’d be playing Spider-Man on Instagram.
So, to those who were giving Manheim flak for not confirming his casting earlier, calm down. He didn’t know. In fact, it’s normal for actors to find out they’ve gotten parts right before they’ve been announced. Plus, even if he did know, it’s not like that’s information he can share.
With all that said and done, now it’s time to get excited about the live-action adaptation of Tangled. Production on the upcoming Disney movie wrapped in October, which means Manheim has lived out his dream of signing “I Have A Dream,” and he’s gotten to put his smoulder to good use. I bet he had a great time doing it too, because this is how he described his reaction to learning that he’d be playing Flynn Rider:
I sincerely hope they’ve had the adventure of a lifetime filming this movie, and I hope everyone can now get very excited for the Zombies star. It’s clear he cares a lot about playing Flynn, and he’s as thrilled as the fans are about this adaptation.
So, if you were annoyed he didn’t tell us about this sooner, stop. He didn’t know until we did, essentially, and now he’s played the part. All that’s left for us to do is anticipate his version of Flynn.
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Now, we’ll have to wait a bit to see that, though, as the live-action version of Tangled is set to premiere on March 31, 2028. In the meantime, you can stream the animated Tangled with a Disney+ subscription and picture Milo Manheim as the beloved Flynn Rider.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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