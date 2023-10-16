Tom Cruise And Vin Diesel Hung Out At A Formula 1 Event Earlier This Year, But Could This Mean A Collab Is On The Way?

Earlier this year, the worlds of high-speed cars and fighter jets collided when Vin Diesel, the lead of the Fast & the Furious franchise, was seen with Tom Cruise at a Formula 1 event in Miami. Diesel shared a photo on social media featuring himself, the Top Gun: Maverick A-lister and fellow Fast X performer Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at the Grand Prix, sparking speculation about potential collaborations in the works. But is such an endeavor really on the way?

Fresh off the adrenaline-fueled release of the tenth movie in the Fast series, Vin Diesel chatted with Extra TV 's Terri Seymour at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party. While discussing the immense success of the latest installment in the series of action movies and the thrilling cliffhanger ending of its latest installment, Diesel couldn't escape questions about the potential collaboration with Tom Cruise. The star's response to the inquiry was nothing if not coy. He told Seymour:

Terri, come on. This is too hot. It's too hot for the press. It's sizzling, I tell you.

This cryptic response has only fueled the already blazing flames of curiosity surrounding the stars' meetup at the F1 Grand Prix. It was initially set off by the Riddick star himself, who captioned the image posted to his Instagram: “Maverick meets Toretto…” Check out the post below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

Many users commented on Vin Diesel's post, discussing the potential crossover between the franchises. One user wrote, "I was just thinking, why isn't Tom Cruise one of the villains? He's badass, lol." And, honestly, It's a valid point. The Jerry Maguire star is best known for his heroic roles, but he could bring an exciting twist if cast as a villain in the series' upcoming capper.

Both A-listers have solidified their presence in the action movie realm. The Mummy alum was instrumental in the financial and critical success of the Top Gun series. The flicks earned praise from Navy pilots and recognition from astronaut Chris Hadfield , the first Canadian to walk in space, for Tom Cruise's dedication to the accuracy of the piloting sequences. He has also been the driving force behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. On the other hand, Vin Diesel's contributions to the globally acclaimed Fast & Furious series are well-known, so no two movie stars may be as well equipped to bring this collaboration to the big screen. The idea of these cinematic giants teaming up is undeniably thrilling.

While director Louis Leterrier knows how the Fast Saga ends and has teased some changes for Jason Momoa’s villain for the upcoming 11th movie, the likelihood of the Ethan Hunt actor crossing over into this beloved franchise remains uncertain. But it's undoubtedly a fun idea to think about.

Tom Cruise is set to star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8. Although the ending of Dead Reckoning Part One left fans questioning if the next M:I movie stands on its own , the answer will come soon enough because the film began in July of this year. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but writer-director Christopher McQuarrie revealed in March that Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham will join Cruise in the next installment.

Vin Diesel's coy response to the collab question has only left fans craving more information. As they say in cinema, the show must go on, and the next act could be even more electrifying than we could ever have imagined.