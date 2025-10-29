Tom Felton Showing Us The First Table Read For His Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Run Is Giving Me Goosebumps

While most Harry Potter actors have moved on from The Wizarding World, Tom Felton is one big exception. His hope to return as Draco Malfoy has become a reality. In fact, he's set to reprise his magical role for the Broadway run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. If you want more proof this is actually happening, Felton showed us the first table read of the stage production, and it truly gave me goosebumps.

Back in 2019, Tom Felton got honest and stated that he didn’t think the Harry Potter cast would reunite for a potential Cursed Child movie. On the other hand, it doesn’t mean the British actor was willing to let go of his wand overall. In fact, he’ll be returning to his famous character, Hogwarts baddie Draco Malfoy, who is now a grown adult and a father in the world of Harry Potter. Fans have been extremely excited about the actor donning a blonde wig.

Which is likely why Felton has been obliging and has been sharing tidbits about his upcoming project on his socials. In fact, the Harry Potter alum dropped a look on his Instagram Stories of himself diving back into his Cursed Child role during the recent first table read. It's not costumes or crazy BTS content, but it still has me as a fan in my feels.

(Image credit: Tom Felton's Instagram stories)

Seeing even the Felton name tag on his table is sending shivers up my spine. It's like the type of thing we all wanted and he wanted, but never in a million years would I have predicted the return of Felton's Draco. It felt like the type of thing we'd simply talk about forever, and yet the Surrey native is back.

The former child star previously revealed he found it very emotional to reprise his iconic role, shedding a tear during his Cursed Child fitting. However, this time around, Felton will be wearing a wig, unlike when he had to bleach his hair hundreds of times for the movies. Not to mention, the talented actor humorously mentioned having to “warm up my pottahs” in order to get back into character. Something tells me the live performance he’ll bring out will make us feel like home.

It’s been 14 years since Draco Malfoy’s final screen appearance, Tom Felton has still managed to find his footing in the Wizarding World. You can’t blame the man. He's still embedded in the fandom, and once lit up remembering filming his first scene as the Slytherin student. He's also the type of guy who never gets tired of answering questions about his time in the fantasy franchise, and even filmed HBO’s 20th anniversary special, where he recalled the good times on set. This all proves Draco Malfoy will always have a place in his heart.

Tom Felton’s table read photo from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is pure magic and nostalgia. Given Felton’s intense feelings about anyone else taking on his Malfoy role when thinking about a Cursed Child movie, getting to slip back in those shoes again for the Broadway show feels like the right first step. It also means he won't have to cast a curse on anyone to reclaim his part. (At least I think.)

If you’re anticipating the chance to see the actor/musician wear the dark robes once again, the Broadway show of Cursed Child will be playing at the New York Lyric Theatre starting on November 11th. Until then, feel free to watch all of Felton’s screentime as Harry Potter’s nemesis in the magical flicks streaming on your HBO Max subscription and your Peacock subscription.