I’m Absolutely Stanning Malfoy Daddy Jason Isaacs Gushing Over Harry Potter Son Tom Felton Returning As Draco

It may have been 15 years since the Harry Potter movies concluded (which are streaming with a Peacock subscription or HBO Max subscription ). But it doesn’t mean that Tom Felton has left The Wizarding World, as he'll soon reprise his famed Draco Malfoy role for Broadway . The British actor has a big fan in the form of his Malfoy daddy Jason Isaacs, who’s gushing over his Harry Potter son’s return as Draco, and I’m totally stanning.

Jason Isaacs has played dads before, like in White Lotus, Peter Pan, Mass, and many other works. But we can’t forget when he played Draco Malfoy’s villainous daddy in the Harry Potter franchise. Apparently, neither can the Liverpool native. On the Red Carpet Live show of the 2025 Emmy Awards, Isaacs gushed to People about his glowing support of his movie son returning as Draco for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. And declare me obsessed with his words:

I love Tom. Look, Patrick [Schwarzenegger] has a dad. Tom has a dad. All the people who play my kids have dads…These are my surrogate sons. Tom's turned into a really wonderful young man. He was a great kid when he was young, and I'm really proud of him. I can't wait to see him in the show.

That’s the sweetest thing! Compared to seeing Tom Felton as merely a co-star, it appears that Jason Isaacs has fatherly love for the English actor, like he would his own kids. Considering The Patriot actor is a girl dad to two daughters, it gives me all of the feels that he views his younger male co-stars as his “surrogate sons.” And like any father would for his son, having Isaacs “proud” of Felton’s new role and planning to see him return as Draco is icing on the cake.

It’s no secret that Draco and Lucius Malfoy’s relationship was complex. Like the Armageddon actor previously said, the Hogwarts baddie was “such a little shit” due to the Slytherin student being raised with “loveless parenting.” That's all the more reason why the final shot of the two was very heartwarming, of the Malfoys leaving the Hogwarts battle as a family.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

But it’s nice to know the real-life bond between Felton and Isaacs is like a typical father-and-son bond. The Event Horizon actor sending Felton birthday wishes was practically perfect with his movie son wishing him the same on his special day. Plus, you can’t forget about when “father” reunited with Tom Felton at his 222: A Ghost Story show or Isaacs’ A+ reaction to the Harry Potter alum’s memoir . So, it’s no wonder that The OA actor will be there to see where his “son” is now in The Wizarding World.

I absolutely love seeing Jason Isaacs continuing to be a movie dad to Tom Felton with his anticipation to see him back as Draco on Broadway. As the MTV Movie Award recipient’s fitting for Cursed Child made him look like the spitting image of Lucius, I’m all the more curious about the A+ reaction Isaacs will have seeing his character's resemblance rise in Felton’s stage performance.

Join Jason Isaacs and see Tom Felton bring his wand “at the ready” once again with Cursed Child hitting Broadway starting November 11th.