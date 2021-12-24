Tom Felton Shared A Punny Harry Potter Post For Voldemort Actor Ralph Fiennes’ Birthday

The Harry Potter film series concluded a decade ago, but many of its starring actors are still close with one another. Take Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes, for example. The latter just turned 59 years old, so the former decided to commemorate the Voldemort actor’s birthday with a delightful pun highlighting one of the Dark Lord’s most distinguishing physical traits.

Make no mistake, if Draco Malfoy were to wish Voldemort a happy birthday this way in the Wizarding World, he’d be immediately killed with an Avada Kedavra curse. Luckily, Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes don’t share such a toxic relationship, so take a look at what Felton posted on Instagram for his Harry Potter co-star:

HA! See, it’s funny because Voldemort lacks a traditional nose and… never mind, you already got it. Still, for those who didn’t already know, rather than Voldemort’s snake-like nostrils being a product of makeup work, his nose was digitally removed during post-production. So while makeup was still necessary for Ralph Fiennes’ finalized look in the Harry Potter movies, at least his nose wasn’t covered up during shooting. Regardless, as a pun enthusiast, I tip my hat to Tom Felton for sending that one Fiennes’ way.

The Harry Potter film series came to a close with the release of The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 on July 15, 2011, With its $1.3 billion worldwide haul, it was the highest-grossing movie of 2011 and currently ranks as the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time. In the years to follow, Tom Felton has popped up in projects like The Flash, Against The Sun, Megan Leavey, Origin and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, while Ralph Fiennes’ more recent credits include the latter three Daniel Crag-led James Bond movies, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Hail, Caesar! and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Although the main Harry Potter saga has long been over, Tom Felton has expressed interest in reprising Draco Malfoy, saying back in June that he feels “slightly possessive” about anyone else playing the character. Considering that Felton and the other younger actors from the Harry Potter movies are approaching the ages their characters are in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, if that stage play were to get a film adaptation, it sounds like Felton would be game to participate in it. Currently no plans for such a project exist, though Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, has volunteered for helming duties should it get greenlit.

Nowadays though, the Wizarding World film franchise is chugging along with the Fantastic Beastsmovies, which take more than half a century before Harry Potter set foot in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, fans of the original Harry Potter movies are in for a treat, as an HBO Max special called Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming out on January 1, 2022. Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes are among the many cast and crew members who are participating in the special.

Additionally, the third Fantastic Beasts movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will work its magic in theaters on April 15, 2022. You can keep track of the other movies slated for next year with our 2022 release schedule. Tom Felton will appear next in Save the Cinema, and Ralph Fiennes can currently be seen in The King’s Man.