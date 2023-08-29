Tom Felton Visited Daniel Radcliffe's Hollywood Star, But I'm Just Here For The Harry Potter Fan Comments

Despite the fact that it’s been more than a decade since the last Harry Potter movie was released, the franchise is as popular as ever. Part of the reason for that may honestly be Tom Felton, who has absolutely embraced the part he played in the series and has continued to make the franchise a key part of his social media presence. And his fans are certainly here for all of it, as a recent Instagram pic shows.

Felton recently posted an image of himself chilling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, specifically visiting the star of his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe. It’s a pretty great picture with Felton lying down on the star while making a pithy comment.

But if there’s anything better than the image itself, it’s the fantastic comments coming in from fans, and even the official Harry Potter movie Instagram account. Several people are posting in the voice of Draco Malfoy considering how he might react to seeing Harry Potter get a star on the Walk of Fame. Some of the best comments include…

Malfoy: my father will buy a star for me.

'Famous harry potter, can't even go to the hollywood walk of fame without getting his own star'

POTTAH! IS IT TRUE YOU FAINTED? - Meanwhile, Tom fainted.

Malfoy is still obsessed with Pottah 😂😂❤️❤️

The Dementors Send Their Love, Potter!

You can actually hear these comments in the voice of Tom Felton if you’ve watched the Harry Potter movies enough. One assumes he got the role in the Harry Potter cast as the perpetual Potter antagonist because of the way he was able to deliver every line of dialogue to Daniel Radcliffe with a sneer, without coming across as too comic. Of course, he frequently was quite funny as well, and these sound like the sort of things he would say to Harry Potter to get a laugh from the audience.

Daniel Radcliffe got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2015. He certainly was fairly young for the honor, although just about anybody can get a star if they can get enough money to pay for it raised on their behalf. Daniel Radcliffe certainly had those fans coming off of the Harry Potter franchise. As anybody tried to get Tom Felton a star as well, I feel like he could probably raise enough money. Considering his social media profile it might actually be easier to raise the money now than it was when the movies were new.

The last Harry Potter movie just lost its spot as the highest-grossing WB movie ever, but the future of Potter as a franchise is looking quite bright. A new Harry Potter TV show is still planned, though will all writers and actors on strike, one assumes it will be a while before that one moves forward.