Tim Allen Wrapped On Toy Story 5, And Penned A Heartfelt Message To Celebrate

Tim Allen is so excited that Buzz Lightyear and co. are going on another adventure. His response after Disney officially announced a fifth Toy Story proved that, as it was nothing short of ecstatic. Now, the sitcom actor has shown his enthusiasm for the project again as he penned a heartfelt message to celebrate wrapping Toy Story 5.

Considering how excited Tim Allen was to be able to voice our favorite space toy, you can probably imagine how he felt when the final cut was called. Now, the Home Improvement actor has shared his thoughts about finishing his work on Toy Story 5 on X , and his statement is very sweet. Give it a read:

I did wrap my part in Toy Story 5 Friday. Really affected me. I love these creators and love this story and blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years.

Now, I’m even more excited for Toy Story 5 after reading Tim Allen’s message. With every Toy Story movie , I've never been disappointed thanks to the moving stories, adventure, comedy, and heartfelt moments that always keep me along for the ride.

We know Toy Story 5 will be about technology threatening the existence of toys when their owner, Bonnie, gets a Lilypad tablet. It’s a plot that’s incredibly relatable to the techno-centric world we live in, and the new movie already has a fan in me!

There may have been initial backlash to a fifth Toy Story movie, with fans feeling like the new movies “robbed” them of their trilogy . However, Tim Allen had faith in the new project with his reason to return as Buzz Lightyear being that he found the upcoming sequel “a clever, clever story.”

I’m already looking forward to a scene Allen teased for the new Disney flick that looks to be parodying his co-star Tom Hanks’ classic movie, Cast Away. According to the actor, about 100 Buzz dolls wind up lost on an island, and their trying to find their way back is "hysterical." It certainly sounds funny, and if it's anything like the storyline where Buzz's settings got messed up, I'm sure it'll be both hilarious and action-packed.

With Tim Allen being “affected” playing Buzz Lightyear again for Toy Story 5 and his passion for the project, I already want to reserve my seat. Given the success of each movie that has come from the franchise, I'm sure this next outing will bring audiences out to the theaters so they can see what Woody, Buzz and the toys get up to as they navigate the challenges of technology.

