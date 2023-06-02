Tom Holland Just Threw His Helmet In For Sexiest Man Alive, And Obviously Zendaya Showed Her Support

Oh, how we’ve missed Tom Holland . The Spider-Man actor just turned 27 on Thursday, a week ahead of his latest project, miniseries The Crowded Room , hitting streaming, and he’s oozing confidence. As the birthday messages rolled in for Holland, he decided to post “a gift” to the public that hilariously put himself in the running for the annual “Sexiest Man Alive” honor, because why not? And obviously Zendaya show her support for this.

Tom Holland took to his Instagram to share this photo of himself wearing all sorts of mismatched water gear while thanking people for all the “wonderful birthday messages.” Take a look:

Now, it’s not your typical suave social media photo to get the girls and gays making heart eyes, but that’s A-OK for Tom Holland. He’s already won the heart of his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya , who took to the comment section to post the heart eyes emoji. On the other hand, Avengers directors the Russo Brothers joked around with him, writing “Where can we get the outfit?”

While Tom Holland spent the day doing press for The Crowded Room, which has its first three episodes (out of 10 total) coming to those with an Apple TV+ subscription next Friday, it seems like Holland and Zendaya recently went on an aquatic vacation together given the actress’ own birthday posts she shared on social media. Take a look:

While both actors keep things pretty private on social media, it’s great to see them showing some subtle PDA on Holland’s birthday. The couple reportedly share a $3 million London home nowadays and have both been in “settling-down mode” together after getting to know each other across the many years they were co-stars on their Marvel films. Zendaya also posted this:

It’s hearts upon hearts for these two. While Tom Holland was certainly throwing himself under the bus a bit with such a hilarious outfit and the tag #sexyiestmanalive, it’s not impossible to imagine the actor one day earning the title. The past three years have seen Marvel actors earning the distinction, between Chris Evans getting the title in 2022, Paul Rudd being on the magazine cover in 2021 and Michael B. Jordan being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Who’s to say the Spider-Man actor can’t be in the running... that is, if he hides this picture. Though isn’t water safety sexy? Being prepared for a water activity with all the accessories one needs isn’t a disgusting quality in a person either.

As Tom Holland celebrates another year around the sun, it looks like he’s content with being himself and poking fun at his outfit choices a bit and it’s honestly refreshing. Happy Birthday to him! We can’t wait to see a chilling performance from him in The Crowded Room, along with his future projects including him being set to play Fred Astaire in a biopic and reprise his role as Spider-Man.