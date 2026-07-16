Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Grandmother MJ Shannon After Death At 91
Our condolences go out to the family.
A beloved member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is gone, as Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Shannon (better known as “MJ”) passed away at the age of 91. The momager broke the news herself, and Kim Kardashian followed suit with a touching tribute to the grandmother who made several stylish, smiling appearances on the family’s reality show.
MJ was grandmother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and it’s clear from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram tribute how much she will be missed:
The carousel of photos shows just how close Kim Kardashian was to her grandmother, as they went blonde together, wore matching pajamas and took tons of selfies together throughout the years.
On IMDB, Mary Houghton (her credited name) is only noted for 15 appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians combined, but fans of the reality TV family know her well. She was at all of the big birthday parties, holiday celebrations and family get-togethers. Kim could talk to her about literally anything, it seems, as she once detailed sex with Pete Davidson to her grandmother.
MJ definitely had a sense of humor about her, too, as she once was caught on camera laughing when Kris Jenner pulled a prank on the SKIMS boss and elicited Kim's iconic ugly-cry face. The All's Fair actress' tribute read, in part:
Kim Kardashian even mentioned MJ's secret Instagram account that she apparently sneaked around on to keep up with all of her grandchildren.
In addition to Kim and her siblings, though, this is undoubtedly a hard time for Kris Jenner, who shared just one photo of her look-alike mother on her own Instagram page as she announced Mary Jo's passing:
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Kris Jenner's caption is a heartbreaking memorial to her mom, but the lessons that Mary Jo taught their family will live on. Kris wrote, in part:
Friends and family offered their condolences in the comments, including Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker, who said "sweet MJ" will be "deeply missed."
Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, shared simply a video from her childhood to her Instagram Stories, where MJ danced and twirled her around:
Mary Jo Shannon was a beloved member of the Kardashian family, not just by her daughter and many successful grandchildren, but by the fans who enjoyed seeing her react to all the shenanigans that went down on the reality shows.
Our condolences go out to Kris Jenner, her children and all of MJ Shannon's family and friends at this time.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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