I Don't Care If Five Star Weekend Is A Standalone Book, I Need A Second Season ASAP

Spoilers ahead for The Five-Star Weekend.

Every streaming service puts out new content, and those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to all eight episodes of The Five-Star Weekend. The book-to-screen adaptation featured an outstanding ensemble cast led by Jennifer Garner, and also included the likes of Regina Hall, Chloe Sevigny, D'arcy Carden, and Gemma Chan. I know that Elin Hilderbrand's book doesn't have a sequel, but I still need a second season of this new series ASAP.

The Five-Star Weekend is one of the best shows to watch on Peacock right now, and I blew through the entire series in just two days. I loved seeing the women's relationships change over the handful of days shown in the series, but I also think that there are enough narrative threads to pull from to justify a second season. Hear me out here.

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While The Five-Star Weekend wasn't a female rage show, I found the story of the women to be both moving and hilarious. And by the end of the series, the starring cast had all grown and addressed issues in their lives. In addition to Hollis working through her grief, we saw D'Arcy Carden's Brooke leave her husband and come to terms with her sexuality, Regina Hall's Dru-Ann save her career, and Chloe Sevigny's Tatum dealt with her cancer diagnosis.

Tatum's story is one that seems the most obvious to continue with a Season 2, revealing what happened after she got that call from her doctor. Another season could see her fighting cancer, preferably with the other women by her side. Her friendship with Hollis seemed much stronger after their weekend, and I'm curious to see how this continued.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Additionally, I'd love to catch up with Brooke post-separation and see if she's still dating Roberta Colindrez's Sunny, the tour guide she fell for during the weekend in Nantucket. Then there's Hollis' burgeoning relationship with Timothy Olyphant's Jack, which was a heartwarming part of the finale. I even want to see what happened with Dru-Ann's career.

The only character who might not make sense for a Season 2 return is Gemma Chan's Gigi, who was revealed to have had an affair with Hollis' husband, Matthew prior to his death. Although that mystery helped to raise the stakes for The Five-Star Weekend, so maybe there's a way to bring her back into the story... even if there's no second novel to base the story off of.

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The Five-Star Weekend is streaming in its entirety over on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that the show's popularity results in the streaming service bringing it back for another batch of episodes. After all, the ladies ended by saying they wanted to travel together.