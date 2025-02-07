Tom Holland Roasted Zendaya After He Tried To Introduce Her To His Favorite British Snack, And The Video Is Delightful

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has been a delight to watch grow since its inception. From their initial time doing press together for Spider-Man: Homecoming to present-day individual interviews, the partners always seem to continually have fun poking at the other. Case in point, a video of Holland ribbing Zendaya after a failed attempt in trying one of his favorite English treats is quite entertaining.

While neither star seems to have a 2025 movie schedule or 2025 TV schedule project between them, both have been busy. Between Holland’s non-alcoholic beer launch and his time on the West End’s revival of Romeo & Juliet, he returned to chat with LADBible (via Instagram). The Avengers: Infinity War actor asked if he was brought his favorite snack because of the OG viral moment with the Euphoria star rejecting the sweet treats, saying:

Did you bring me Jaffa Cakes because of my interview with Zendaya last time?

The publication confirmed his assumptions, with a simple, ‘yes,’ and with Holland thanking them, it cut back to the initial moment when Holland tried to share Jaffa Cakes with his fiancée. The Challengers actress refused the British staple once the Uncharted star mentioned it was orange flavored, noting she wasn’t a fan of the taste.

When the video cut back, Holland wasted no time, while eating a Jaffa Cake, to razz Zendaya. He noted cheekily how rude it was and that she missed out on a chance on a specific road in with the English people, saying:

I think that was really rude. She had a good opportunity to win over the British public there, and she failed. Bless her. That’s so horrible to say. I’m joking.

Even without the other present, the duo still know to have fun with the other. The silly, lighthearted comment seems as true to the couple as the early days of them roasting one another. Although, The Impossible actor has a good point, as the Dune actress could have gained some major points with a certain population of Brits! Check out the reel in all of its glory below:

It’s great to see the same general demeanor and dynamic between the two remain the same, especially with the confirmed engagement per Holland's dad . Holland's unbothered demeanor as he goofs on Zendaya is top-notch content from the couple’s roasting history. Don’t worry about the actress-singer’s score card, because not long ago, she called Holland out on if he could still do a backflip . The balance feels right between the two and their joking spirit with one another, although I’m sure it makes it interesting for their joint Hollandaya family Christmas plans .

If there’s one thing we can all seemingly depend on, it’s Tom Holland and Zendaya’s sense of humor within their relationship. The video of him roasting her over Jaffa Cakes ranks as one of the best between the engaged couple. If you’d like to go back to Hollandaya’s beginnings, check out the ultimate Spider-Man streaming movie guide .