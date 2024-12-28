That Time Tom Holland Seemingly Enlisted The Help Of Zendaya's Manager To Nab The Perfect Christmas Gift

It would appear that Tom Holland enlisted some great help to assist with his holiday shopping this year. I note that because the actor was spotted out and about in LA with Zendaya’s manager, leaving some to assume that he was working with her to possibly find a gift for his longtime girlfriend.

In images taken by a Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles, Tom Holland was seen with Zendaya’s talent manager Jessie Greene, according to Just Jared . The images were posted on December 23, so it seems likely that the Marvel star was getting some last-minute shopping done before spending the holidays with his girlfriend’s family.

On that note, while we don’t know if it was a gift Holland was buying, it certainly would make sense, considering who he was with and where he was. Earlier this month, the Spider-Man actor explained on the Dish podcast that he had plans to spend the holidays with Zendaya’s family, saying:

I’m going to be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret.

So, that quote mixed with the photos seems to make the probability that Holland was shopping for Zendaya’s gifts or presents for her family very high.

During the same podcast, Holland went on to explain that in the future, he’s hopeful that he and Zendaya can bring their families together. However, he admitted that they're not the best planners, so that hasn’t happened quite yet.

Now, notably, they’ll both be working on Christopher Nolan’s new movie and Holland has joked that “studios love” it when they work together because they only have to book one hotel room. So, maybe they’ll have some time to work out a Christmas plan for 2025 after a day of filming The Odyssey.

With all this being said, I do hope Holland and Zendaya had a wonderful Christmas together with the Dune actress's family. They both had big years professionally, with the Uncharted actor launching his non-alcoholic beer brand and the actress starring in both Challengers and Dune: Part 2. So, there was a lot to celebrate.

Plus, they have so much to look forward to too. Along with Nolan’s Odyssey adaptation – which Holland reportedly really doesn’t know much about – he’s also working on a fourth Spider-Man film . At the moment, we don’t know how involved Zendaya will be in the upcoming Marvel movie . However, it’s fun to think about these two collaborating on multiple projects in the near future.

On top of all that, the two are staying busy individually too. Zendaya has been working on a new movie called The Drama and she’s expected to go into production on Euphoria Season 3 sometime in the next year. Meanwhile, along with his new business venture with Bero, Holland is working on a film called American Speed.

Overall, I hope Tom Holland’s shopping went well with Zendaya’s manager, and that he had a lovely holiday with his girlfriend and her family that involved some great gifts. They certainly have a lot to be proud of, and we have a whole lot to look forward to from them, so I hope they celebrated this holiday season.