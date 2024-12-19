Tom Holland Jokes ‘Studios Love’ When He And Zendaya Come As A Package Deal. He's Funny, But Also Not Wrong

Tom Holland has consistently been Zendaya’s hype man , ever since the two met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming way back in 2016. Seriously, no one supports Zendaya more than her beau, forever shamelessly sharing his reactions to her red carpet looks . But if there is anyone who loves their relationship more than Holland, it might just be the people they work for.

The pair recently signed onto Christopher Nolan’s next project, with Holland being approached for the “role of a lifetime” by the Oppenheimer director and Zendaya soon following behind. This led to a number of comments about them being a package deal. Holland recently appeared on the Dish podcast , where Zendaya’s comments on the perks of working with her partner were brought up. For one, they already know each other, but they also get to share the same schedule. Of course, the Avengers: Infinity War actor couldn’t resist making a cheeky joke about another benefit to the pair working together:

Studios love it. One hotel room.

Well, he’s certainly not wrong. I’m sure both the couple and studios are happy with the arrangement. I see what the Dune actress sees in Holland, he has jokes for sure. The British actor and the Challengers star have been in a steady relationship for several years now, despite the Uncharted actor initially being oblivious to his girlfriend’s flirting. While they’re relationship fulfills the Spider-Man prophecy of each web-slinging star dating their romantic lead, Holland and Zendaya have been the only pair to remain together, and they are still going strong.

I’m quite excited for them getting to share the same schedule for a while, as the couple will also reprise their roles as Spider-Man and MJ in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 , in addition to the Nolan film. I can imagine it gets complicated sometimes when they are filming different things in different places. Not to mention the constant attention from the media . However, that shared understanding as a movie star is part of the reason they work so well, according to Holland.

I think that’s where Zendaya and I have been such a like strong couple is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique. And I think it’s just relying on the people around you. It’s about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night. But at the end of the day, it’s no hardship.

Seems like they have everything sorted fairly well, and it allows them to be a relatively normal couple given the circumstances of fame. In fact, Holland revealed in the same interview that he would be spending the holidays in the U.S. this year with his girlfriend’s family.

The two have been able to spend a lot of time together thanks to The Devil All The Time actor’s current break from the big screen, living in Boston while Zendaya films her new movie The Drama opposite Robert Pattinson. It’s safe to say we will be seeing a lot more of the trio together, as the Batman actor will be joining the couple on the Nolan production .

Jokes from the Marvel actor aside, their relationship is so wholesome. It’s very rare we get to see a healthy celebrity relationship formed from natural chemistry. They started out as each other’s best friends, and their chemistry is clearly still alive and well. As one of my comfort couples, I hope they get married and stay together forever. No pressure on the timeline though. They just can’t break up, or love isn’t real. Anyways… quite excited to get more couple content where they gush about each other on red carpets over the next few years!