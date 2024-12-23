Tom Holland Confirms He’s Clueless About Christopher Nolan’s New Movie, But I Have A Theory And It’s Related To His MCU Reputation

When it comes to Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, Tom Holland’s name is hard to miss. From blockbuster films like the MCU Spider-Man franchise and Uncharted, to serious dramas he’s explored in recent years, the young movie star is slowly building a career that marries charisma with genuine talent. This is why it’s not so surprising that he was selected to star in Christopher Nolan’s next film , details of which are being kept pretty under wraps. Despite being the star, Holland claims he doesn’t know anything about the project, but I think something else is actually going on.

The Peter Parker actor recently sat down with the DISH podcast where he got candid about working on Marvel movies, his personal life being a subject of public focus, and touched upon Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie . The actor kept things pretty minimal when asked about the film, which he will be reuniting with Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya for. According to Holland, he doesn’t actually know much about the movie. He said:

It hasn’t started shooting. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it. I’m super excited. Everything is very very hush hush. I met with [Nolan]. It was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was. And I’m sure when he’s ready, he’ll announce what it is.

Holland may claim he isn’t sure about the details of the upcoming film, but I think this is pretty unlikely. Nolan is famous for meeting actors in person and giving them a script to read in real time before they accept his invitation to join a film. Unless he is switching up his approach for his next movie, it’s more likely that the Cherry actor has read the script and knows exactly what he’s in for. However, Nolan movies tend to be very well guarded, and the casts are often sworn to secrecy. Holland is likely just playing dumb to avoid further questions that dip into spoiler territory.

Holland avoiding talking about the movie in general is a smart move for the actor, especially considering he is notorious for accidentally spoiling Marvel movies he’s starred in. He leaked the Spider-Man 2 title while on Instagram Live, spoiled the end of Infinity War to a theater full of excited audience members, and accidentally hinted at Andrew Garfield’s No Way Home cameo during a press junket. Secrets have historically not been safe with Tom Holland, so it makes sense he would try to reverse this reputation by keeping mum about Nolan’s next film. Let’s hope he’s able to keep things quiet as he fields more questions from journalists.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Even though the 28-year-old actor isn’t sharing anything he may or may not know about the next Nolan movie, some details have started to come out. The filmmaker is also reteaming with frequent collaborator Matt Damon for the movie, and already has a summer 2026 release date. In addition to directing the film, the script was also penned by Nolan, and filming is expected to start early next year. Actual plot details are still on a need to know, but hopefully more news and details will come out in the near future, or maybe Holland will let something slip that we can all get excited about.

It will be over a year before we see another Nolan film in theaters, but in the meantime you can revisit his last buzzy blockbuster, Oppenheimer, which is currently streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription . Fans who can’t wait to see Tom Holland back on the big screen can also revisit him in the MCU Spider-Man movies, which are all available with a Disney+ subscription .