Spider-Man: Brand New Day Report Claims Gwen Stacy Will Join The Franchise, And The Rumored Actor Is Downright Magical

The rumor mill surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day is back in full swing, and this time it’s centered on a fan-favorite character who has yet to appear in Tom Holland’s corner of the multiverse. A new online report suggests Gwen Stacy could finally make her debut in the next installment — and the actress allegedly being considered for the role? It’s the kind of casting choice that has fans buzzing and, honestly, feels a little bit magical.

The Actress Rumored To Be In The Running For Gwen Stacy

According to chatter amplified by the X account @Majestic_ucm, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is “almost certainly” set to play Gwen in the upcoming 2026 movie release. The post claims Shipka was spotted on set and notes that she’s friendly with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, adding more fuel to the speculation fire. To be clear, this is still firmly in rumor territory. Marvel and Sony haven’t confirmed anything. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from running with it.

If you’re wondering why Shipka’s name is generating so much excitement, it’s not hard to see why. The actress broke out as Sally Draper on Mad Men before leading Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagining, where she balanced sweetness and steel in a way that feels very Gwen-coded. She has that classic, old-school Hollywood look that fits the comic-book version of Gwen Stacy almost eerily well, while also bringing enough edge to avoid feeling like a carbon copy of past iterations.

Gwen, of course, has already appeared on the big screen. Emma Stone famously portrayed her opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld voices Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse films. But notably, the Tom Holland-led Spidey trilogy has never introduced a live-action Gwen into the mix. With Brand New Day expected to explore a reset and Peter Parker navigating life without the safety net of his old relationships, introducing Gwen now would make narrative sense.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Casting Rumor

As you might expect, the alleged Gwen Stacy casting rumor has sent X into full debate mode. Reactions range from excited approval to full skepticism, with a few curveballs thrown in for good measure. Here’s a snapshot of what fans are saying:

@Zeroblade57: “Would be a great casting.”

“Would be a great casting.” @Incredible_Dork: “Her or Emma Myers”

“Her or Emma Myers” @Adryahh: “Wouldn’t mind this but I’d rather see Peter with a new love interest instead of Gwen and MJ on loop. I’d love to see Black Cat at some point 🤷🏽‍♂️”

“Wouldn’t mind this but I’d rather see Peter with a new love interest instead of Gwen and MJ on loop. I’d love to see Black Cat at some point 🤷🏽‍♂️” @oppptushar: “This makes me believe even more that bnd is set in the battleworld”

“This makes me believe even more that bnd is set in the battleworld” @IAMBrady2020: “She has been fancasting as Gwen Stacy from all These years, it's look like fake rumors of Brand New Day!”

“She has been fancasting as Gwen Stacy from all These years, it's look like fake rumors of Brand New Day!” @Alex19999616: “You don’t know nothing man, stop being a fake Insider lol”

“You don’t know nothing man, stop being a fake Insider lol” @Majestic_ucm: “I wouldn't rule her out for an xmen cast.”

“I wouldn't rule her out for an xmen cast.” @Henry58979558: “Why not Sara Grey?”

Whether Shipka’s casting turns out to be legit or just another multiverse misdirect, a lot of fans are locked in, with a few detractors. I know I personally would love this casting.

There’s also an interesting wrinkle here. If Gwen enters the picture, what does that mean for Peter and MJ? Zendaya’s Michelle Jones-Watson remains a cornerstone of the franchise, even after the emotional ending of No Way Home. Introducing Gwen doesn’t automatically mean a love triangle, but I would brace for complicated feelings.

For now, nothing is official. But in a franchise that thrives on surprises and secret reveals, this is exactly the kind of rumor that feels plausible enough to stick. If Kiernan Shipka really is swinging into the MCU as Gwen Stacy, only time will tell. All will be revealed when Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.