Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman Recalled The Wild Way The Cast Peed While Filming Flight Sequences, And I’m Not Sure I Could’ve Handled It

Ah, the glamor of Tinseltown! When most of us think about the creation of blockbuster films, we often envision stars living it up in trailers between shots, with every possible luxury catered to them. But the reality of filming can sometimes be... less than glamorous. Top Gun: Maverick saved Hollywood’s ass by wowing fans with its stomach-flipping flight sequences, and as is typical of Tom Cruise productions, they didn’t take shortcuts. Many scenes were shot with the cast strapped into actual aircraft, pushing their bodies to the limit. The result? Jaw-dropping realism. But as Maverick cast member Lewis Pullman shared, this realism came with unique challenges. During aerial shots, the cast had to find inventive solutions for when nature called – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Sequels and remakes can often be hit or miss, but Top Gun: Maverick cruised toward a smooth landing, having a colossal box-office take and becoming 2022’s highest-grossing domestic release . The film seemed to resonate with audiences, not only because of its visually stunning cinematography but also because it’s painstakingly authentic. The lengths the actors went to, ensuring they remained in character even in the most... uncomfortable situations, is a thing of beauty. Recently Pullman spilled some behind-the-scenes tea with Vanity Fair , diving into the grittier side of those pulse-pounding aerial sequences. He told the outlet:

We had two boots of gelatin powder strapped to our calves. It would solidify because if there was a leak, it would be a disaster. Let’s put it this way: I used both bags quite a bit.

Let that sink in for a moment. As audiences were dazzled by the flight sequences, the adrenaline, and the drama of these scenes, behind the visors and the oxygen masks, the Outer Range actor and his cast mates were making some real, personal sacrifices to deliver those performances.

Using gelatin-filled bags as makeshift urinals is a commitment! This commitment might be why real Navy pilots praised the film, and it received six Oscar nominations . However, Tom Cruise surprisingly missed out on the Best Actor nomination . Although this snub was a point of contention for many fans out there.

Stories like these remind us of the unexpected challenges of filmmaking and the dedication it often requires from everyone involved. Lewis Pullman’s candid recollection might have added a touch of humor to our understanding of the film’s production. Still, it also underscores the immense effort that goes into making a movie as spectacular as Top Gun: Maverick.