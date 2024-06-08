Amid Divorce Rumors, JLo And Ben Affleck Are Allegedly Selling Their Marital House

The speculation surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has always been intense, but it’s really picked up recently with reports that they might not be doing well. Now, as divorce rumors continue to circulate, a new report has come out alleging that the couple is quietly trying to sell the house they bought after they got married.

According to “multiple sources with direct knowledge” TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck are looking to sell the $60 million home they bought in Beverly Hills after getting married. Allegedly, they have hired Santiago Arana from The Agency as their relator.

Arana has apparently been showing the mansion for two weeks, and they’re reported asking for “around $65 million.” The article noted that between a new tax on incredibly expensive property, a broker’s commission, and the amount of money they put into home improvements, the couple could lose millions with this sale.

This all comes amid tons of speculation and “outside hate” surrounding Bennifer and the state of their relationship. In May, it was reported that Affleck and JLo were living in separate homes . The Argo director was apparently living in Brentwood, where he’d been seen driving. Meanwhile, the singer had reportedly been house-hunting in LA – however, insiders were insistent that she was trying to find a new investment property.

About a month later, Affleck and Lopez were seen at his daughter’s graduation together. Also, one day earlier, JLo canceled her tour , with the reasoning being so she could take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

At this point, the couple hasn’t personally confirmed anything, and we don’t know if they’re together or heading toward divorce. However, there’s no question that if they are selling their marital home, it would cause suspicion about the state of their relationship. Although, it’s also possible that they’re simply looking for a new place to live.

It’s worth noting that it took Bennifer a long time to find their house after getting married. Reportedly, they had been looking for years, and in March 2023 we learned that they had finally purchased the home that was going for $64 million.

Days before this news about the couple selling their marital home came out, reports said JLo and Affleck were putting their family first – the Good Will Hunting star shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the Atlas star has twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Overall, reports suggest that the couple is focusing on family, however, others claim that they might be making some serious life changes, like selling their homes.

As we learn more about the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship we’ll be sure to keep you posted.