Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Rock A Tux And Bridal White As He Preps To ‘Marry’ Zendaya In The Drama
I didn't see Robert Pattinson method-dressing coming.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There’s a lot of glam and fun to the celebrity fashion we see at the Oscars after party. In fact, people are a lot bolder with their fashion takes on the Vanity Fair red carpet than they are at the awards show itself. Anya Taylor-Joy, Kim Kardashian and more absolutely brought it, but the couple that stood out to me most was Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. It wasn’t even her unusual choice of an architectural feather top with a gauzy cape attached. It was more the color scheme that did it for me.
I don’t typically expect Robert Pattinson to be a man looking to method dress on the red carpet, but he threw on a very wedding appropriate tux and walked his real-life bride Suki Waterhouse down the carpet. She was wearing a dress that was very much giving bridal, the cape acting like a veil and the rest of the dress giving a perfect satin wedding vibe.
The whole thing is screaming Law Roach method dressing to me, and if it’s not, it’s a perfectly-timed coincidence.Article continues below
If you watched the Oscars, you should know that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson both presented one of the 2026 Oscar winners (Best Director) together as part of the promotion for their upcoming 2026 movie release The Drama. Zendaya worked with her glam team, including Roach, but also Ursula Stephen for her hair and Ernesto Casillas for her makeup. Granted, she ultimately went with a very non-Bridal brown dress when she presented with Pattinson onstage.
The wedding theme has been central to the promo for the upcoming A24 movie after the trailer for The Drama dropped. There was the fake engagement announcement. Then, Zendaya popped up at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. Suki Waterhouse donning bridal white next to her real-life husband in a tux is the obvious next step in this evolution, and is giving the same vibes as when Blake Lively supported Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet in his very specific shade of red.
This doesn't normally seem like the type of thing Robert Pattinson would be party too, so whatever happened to get him into a Dior tux and Waterhouse into that exquisite Tamara Ralph dress really makes me happy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.