Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Rock A Tux And Bridal White As He Preps To ‘Marry’ Zendaya In The Drama

There’s a lot of glam and fun to the celebrity fashion we see at the Oscars after party. In fact, people are a lot bolder with their fashion takes on the Vanity Fair red carpet than they are at the awards show itself. Anya Taylor-Joy, Kim Kardashian and more absolutely brought it, but the couple that stood out to me most was Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. It wasn’t even her unusual choice of an architectural feather top with a gauzy cape attached. It was more the color scheme that did it for me.

I don’t typically expect Robert Pattinson to be a man looking to method dress on the red carpet, but he threw on a very wedding appropriate tux and walked his real-life bride Suki Waterhouse down the carpet. She was wearing a dress that was very much giving bridal, the cape acting like a veil and the rest of the dress giving a perfect satin wedding vibe.

The whole thing is screaming Law Roach method dressing to me, and if it’s not, it’s a perfectly-timed coincidence.

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If you watched the Oscars, you should know that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson both presented one of the 2026 Oscar winners (Best Director) together as part of the promotion for their upcoming 2026 movie release The Drama. Zendaya worked with her glam team, including Roach, but also Ursula Stephen for her hair and Ernesto Casillas for her makeup. Granted, she ultimately went with a very non-Bridal brown dress when she presented with Pattinson onstage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The wedding theme has been central to the promo for the upcoming A24 movie after the trailer for The Drama dropped. There was the fake engagement announcement. Then, Zendaya popped up at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. Suki Waterhouse donning bridal white next to her real-life husband in a tux is the obvious next step in this evolution, and is giving the same vibes as when Blake Lively supported Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet in his very specific shade of red.

This doesn't normally seem like the type of thing Robert Pattinson would be party too, so whatever happened to get him into a Dior tux and Waterhouse into that exquisite Tamara Ralph dress really makes me happy.