Multiple Endings Were Filmed For Verity. Anne Hathaway And The Director Told Me How They Landed The ONE
Here's how we got that ambiguous conclusion.
Spoilers for the book-to-screen adaptation of Verity are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters now.
Immediately after I saw Verity, the ending was all I could think about. After Lowen read that manuscript and then found the letter from Verity after she and Jeremy killed her, I couldn’t help but wonder what was true and what wasn’t. It was an ambiguous place to leave things, and it made for a very fun viewing experience. However, that was not always the ending that was going to be used, and I talked to Anne Hathaway and the film’s director, Michael Showalter, about all this.
Before Verity premiered on the 2026 movie schedule, Colleen Hoover, who wrote the book of the same name, told Today that the movie’s ending was the “biggest challenge,” and she saw “about seven different endings” before they got to the one we saw on the big screen. She said she was “blown away” by the one they landed on, and when I asked Anne Hathaway about this, the Verity actress told me that they got to this conclusion because the audiences made it clear that it was what they wanted:
The movie’s ending certainly is ambiguous, and it’s a conclusion that’s worthy of debate, because after Dakota Johnson's Lowen finds the letter where Verity reveals that everything she wrote in her manuscript was false, the film ends. We don’t know if Lowen did anything with that information, we don’t really know how she feels about it, and we don’t know if Verity’s manuscript or letter is the truth.
Showalter also told me that they tested the movie in front of “focus audiences,” and he spoke specifically to how they reacted to Lowen’s story ending. Recalling what they learned and the conclusion they came to, the director said:
In one alternate ending, Lowen was revealed to be the “master villain,” Showalter told Variety, and after the reveal it was going to cut to “Verity sinking into the lake and her eyes open.” However, as both Hathaway and the director told me, test audiences didn’t want a definitive ending. They wanted Lowen to be unsure about everything that happened.
So, that’s why they went with the final scene we saw. Instead of answers, we’re left with a big reveal and lots of questions, leaving plenty of room for debate about Verity, Lowen and Jeremy. Personally, I’m happy that’s the conclusion they ended on, and I assume test audiences are too. However, to see if you agree with this ending or not, you can see Verity in theaters now.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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