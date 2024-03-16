Behind-The-Scenes Video Caught Martin Scorsese Consoling Lily Gladstone After Oscars Loss, See The Touching Moment

The Best Actress category for the 2024 Oscar nominations was a tough one this year. You had Emma Stone portray Bella Baxter’s emotional and intellectual journey in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Then there was Lily Gladstone, who portrayed the pain the Osage Nation went through in the captivating Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon . After Stone became the one to win the Oscar that night, Gladstone had a touching moment with Scorsese, who consoled her after her loss.

Lily Gladstone stood up and cheered when her Oscar-nominated bestie Emma Stone ’s name was called out as this year’s Best Actress. You can tell the La La Land actress herself was taken by surprise when she was declared the winner. The Blackfeet Nation actress may not have won that night, but it was shown in The Hollywood Reporter's behind-the-scenes clip that she was consoled by her Killers of the Flower Moon director. Take a look at the heartwarming moment below:

Lily Gladstone’s #KOTFM director Martin Scorsese was seen consoling his star and giving her a big hug after not winning at the #Oscars | Courtesy: @chrissgardner pic.twitter.com/41aV7QKb9bMarch 11, 2024 See more

While we can’t hear what was said between the two, I'd like to believe Martin Scorsese shared positive words with his star as the conversation ended with a sweet hug. Even if Lily Gladstone wasn’t recognized as Best Actress this year, her nomination itself was still historic for recognizing Native Americans. Gladstone took to an X post saying she left the Oscars ceremony "feeling the love."

Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all ❤️ (Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one 😉)

As Lily Gladstone was among this year’s Golden Globe winners for her Killers of the Flower Moon performance, many were shocked that the Certain Women actress didn’t win. Movie fans, of course, took to social media to express their disappointment that the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar didn’t make history being the first to win the golden trophy. After all, that honor has only been done by Dances with Wolves’ Wes Studi, who won an Academy Honorary Award in 2019. At the same time, social media users didn’t dispute Emma Stone’s talents in achieving her win.

Don't think Lily Gladstone's Oscars loss means we won't be seeing any more of her. She still has plenty of impressive projects under her belt that are sure to give her more recognition for the gifted actress she is. So far, Gladstone will be part of your 2024 TV schedule with a role in the crime drama Under the Bridge, which comes to your Hulu subscription in April.

The Room 104 actress will also re-team with Martin Scorsese in a very different movie called The Memory Police about a writer shielding her editor from political forces on an unnamed island. Gladstone also has the upcoming Sundance film Fancy Dance coming to Apple TV+, and will reunite with her Unknown Country director Morrisa Maltz in Jazzy. As you can see, there will be plenty of Lily Gladstone to go around.