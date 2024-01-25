Following History-Making Oscar Nomination, Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone Is Re-Teaming With Martin Scorsese On A Much Different Kind Of Movie

Lily Gladstone made Oscar history by being the first Native American woman to be among the 2024 Oscar nominees for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. Her performance as Osage Nation member Mollie Burkhart has been adored by the Academy, audiences, and critics alike. With this Oscar nomination, big things are coming to Gladstone’s career, like getting to re-team with Scorsese on a very different kind of movie.

To go from roles in indie films to putting her name on the map by starring in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is an incredible feat for Lily Gladstone. Not only did her performance as Mollie Burkhart snag her a ton of wins and nominations, but she’s already got a new project lined up. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Montana native actress will star in the sci-fi film The Memory Police which will adapt Yoko Ogwawa’s 1994 sci-fi novel.

Other than getting to work with The Handmaid’s Tale’s Reed Morano, who will be directing the upcoming movie, Gladstone will have another chance to work with none other than Martin Scorsese himself, as he's set to be an executive producer. With these two teaming up once again, I’m sure their working dynamic will prove powerful. It also proves that the Oscar-winning director can’t find himself to stay away from his Killers of the Flower Moon cast as he’ll be working with Leonardo DiCaprio again for another Apple movie called The Wager.

Along with Gladstone joining The Memory Police, Being John Malkovich’s Charlie Kaufman will be penning the script. The Yoko Ogwawa novel is about an unnamed island where all of its inhabitants are suffering from collective amnesia with a law enforcement organization making sure it stays that way. A writer decides to shield her editor from the Memory Police as he still has his memories.

It looks like we'll get to see Lily Gladstone play more of a heroic role in a world very different than her previous works. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing the talented actress in a whole new light with this next movie as she heads into the sci-fi realm.

So far, Lily Gladstone has been receiving a ton of accolades for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Earlier this month, she became a 2024 Golden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Drama, delivering an excellent speech about how her pride in representing the Blackfeet Nation through her win.

Gladstone was also recognized as Best Actress at the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle. During the critics’ screening of the latest Scorsese film, CNN’s Brian Lowry called the Best Actress nominee “the real star” of the movie. I have to agree. Gladstone genuinely gave an emotionally heartbreaking performance of a woman seeing her whole world falling apart while trying to survive the harm done to her and her people. Through heart-wrenching cries or a subtle look, she truly gave it her all.

With an Oscar nomination under her belt and a new sci-fi film on the way, Lily Gladstone’s career is soaring to great heights. I can’t wait to see what other roles she decides to take in the near future.

To see her Oscar-nominated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon all you need is an Apple TV+ subscription. Also, make sure to check in with our 2024 movie releases in case Gladstone and Martin Scorsese’s next collab, The Memory Police, turns up there.