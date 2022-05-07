Video Of Karen Gillan Just Casually Texting In Uncomfortable Green Screen Harness Goes Viral, And Other Celebs Have Thoughts

Between Karen Gillan’s role as Nebula in numerous Marvel films, playing Ruby in the action-filled Jumanji films or in recent Netflix films like Gunpowder Milkshake and The Bubble, the Scottish actress is not only a big star, but a big action star. So, while I wasn't really surprised by a viral video of her casually texting while being uncomfortably lifted in a harness, it’s still very funny to watch her handle the moment like a champ. Some other celebrities, including her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista, apparently thought so too.

Guardian of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan shared on Instagram a short video of herself casually going higher and higher off the ground on the set of The Bubble in a scene of full green screen. Check it out:

It looks like she’s so unbothered by the pulling around her crotch area likely taking place during the video. Karen Gillan captioned the video: “A person who has spent a decent chunk of their career on wires,” which is obvious by the visuals here. The actress looks at her phone briefly before finding herself in the right place on the rock formation and casually putting it in her pocket, probably just moments before director Judd Apatow yelled “Action!”

Karen Gillan may just be chilling in one of the most notably uncomfortable ways actors have to work these days, and a ton of celebrities noticed and reacted to Karen Gillan’s social media post. For example, the actress’ Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista said this:

Omg you’re texting while you’re on the wire!

The actors have worked together on many films, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which Gillan shared she wrapped filming on this week . He, too, should be used to action but honestly sounds impressed by Gillan being so unbothered on set. The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne also said this:

Do you have a specially fitted harness at this point? I hate those things.

Sounds like the actor was trying to get some tips for Karen Gillan to try to flex like her. Maybe she has found a way to make them more comfy, or maybe she’s just so used to the pain she doesn’t even notice it anymore. Yikes! As Gillan said, wire work has been a massive part of her career.

The Bubble, which was shot early last year , follows a group of actors who are in a pandemic bubble while filming the sixth installment of a successful franchise called Cliff Beasts. Among The Bubble cast is Euphoria star and daughter of the director, Iris Apatow. She can be seen in the video and also commented:

Such a pro I was in [so much] pain.

Iris Apatow can be seen in orange looking at Karen Gillan as she is lifted into the right spot. While Gillan is texting away, Apatow looks entertained by her and laughs a bit (perhaps through the harness pain). Lastly, Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey has a one-word response to the set moment, noting:

Classic.