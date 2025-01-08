Vin Diesel Addresses Viral Dwayne Johnson ‘Feud’ Interaction From The Golden Globes With New Post

What exactly is going on with Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson? The fact that the two mega stars had issues is well known, but we had been led to believe that the fight was behind them. Questions were once again raised, however, after a very awkward interaction between the two at the 2025 Golden Globes last weekend. Now Diesel has responded, indicating that everything is just fine, but even that post raises questions.

Vin Diesel recently posted to Instagram an image of himself and The Rock standing together and smiling. If the picture had been taken at the Golden Globes, or anytime recently, it might indicate that the two are friends. But the image is from 2011, when Fast Five was released and Dwayne Johnson originally joined the iconic franchise. Still, Diesel’s brief post accompanying the picture insists everything is good, saying simply…

All love… Always…

It was during The Fate of the Furious that we learned of an ongoing beef between the two actors. Johnson implied that Diesel was making the cast and crew wait for him on set. Meanwhile, Diesel said he had to provide some “tough love” for The Rock on set. The two actors shared few scenes in the movie but were reportedly never actually on set at the same time.

The feud between the two was all the more reason that fans were shocked to see Johnson appear in the post-credits scene of Fast X, indicating a return to the main franchise. Exactly what’s going on with that is still unclear, but there are reportedly plans for The Rock’s character to appear in another spinoff movie, before possibly returning for the conclusion of Fast X.

But then the Golden Globes happened. Vin Diesel was on hand to present the award for cinematic and box office achievement, and when he came to the microphone, he recognized Johnson in the audience, and said “Hi, Dwayne.” Both men were smiling, but the moment was noticeably awkward. Even the Golden Globes producers admit they were worried that something unplanned might go down between the two.

Both Johnson and Diesel have said their relationship is fine and that whatever problems there were are behind them. While there’s no reason not to take them at their word, we may need to wait and see what happens when the two end up back on a movie set together again. At this point what we know about Fast X - Part 2, or any of the rest of the franchise is far from clear, so when that will happen is anybody’s guess.