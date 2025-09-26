Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Tribute To Fast And Furious ‘Ride Or Die’ Michelle Rodriguez

There are long-running film franchises, and then there's the Fast and the Furious movies. The racing property turned action staple (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has been on the big screen for decades, starting with the 2001 original. Vin Diesel famously stars as Dom Toretto, and recently posted a sweet tribute to his "ride or die" collaborator Michelle Rodriguez. As they say, family is everything.

Both Diesel and Rodriguez go back to the first Fast and Furious movie, so they've spent a long time working together on this property. That's why the Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram to write a long, heartfelt tribute to their friendship. Check it out below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? This is a long and thoughtful meditation on Diesel's friendship with Rodriguez, and what it means to continue working together after more than two decades of of movies. As he writes, there's been a ton of changes to the property throughout the years, but their working relationship has been consistent. I'm not crying, you're crying.

What we know about Fast and Furious 11 is limited, but as Diesel pointed out in his caption, they're currently working on the upcoming action flick. That title, officially called Fast X: Part Two, is set to be the final chapter of the long-running franchise. So it makes sense that the 58 year-old star of the franchise is feeling sentimental about his time a Dom Toretto.

Of course, longtime fans of the franchise will recall that Rodriguez's Letty is one Fast and Furious character who died and then was brought back. Fast Five revealed that Letty was still alive, which surprised even the actress herself.

(Image credit: Universal)

Since Diesel is looking back at his history with the Lost alum, it's also worth noting that Michelle Rodriguez nearly quit the original Fast and the Furious movie due to being unhappy with her character's story. This would have ended her relationship with Diesel before it even started, and I'm sure fans of the franchise are glad she decided to stick around. At this point it's hard to imagine the Fast family without Letty's badassery and heart.

Ahead of the 11th Fast and Furious movie hitting theaters, Vin Diesel has been posting various tributes to those who have helped ring the franchise together. It's hard to believe the franchise is coming to an end, but that's exactly what moviegoers should prepare for.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell what Diesel and company have up their sleeves for Fast X: Part 2, but it seems like just about anything is possible. Between The Family going to space and the ending of Fast X, it seems like just about anything could happen.

All will be revealed when Fast X: Part 2 hit theaters in April of 2027. But since it's not going to be on the 2026 movie release list, fans are going to have to try and be patient.