10 Years After Furious 7’s Release, We Finally Know How The Movie Was Supposed To End Prior To Paul Walker’s Death
This would have changed the course of the franchise.
On November 30, 2013, actor Paul Walker tragically died in a car crash, resulting in Furious 7’s production being halted for several months. On April 3, 2015, the seventh Fast & Furious movie was released in theaters, and moviegoers saw Walker’s likeness recreated through visual effects in order for his character, Brian O’Connor, to be retired from the franchise. But how was Furious 7 going to end prior to Walker’s death? We finally have that answer a decade later.
Author Barry Hertz’s new book Welcome to the Family, which explores the history of the Fast & Furious franchise, is out now. In addition to pulling the curtain back on Justin Lin’s exit from Fast X, the book also spends time specifically detailing how Furious 7 needed to be changed after Paul Walker’s death, As Hertz wrote (via ScreenRant):
I have to say, given the Fast & Furious crew’s outlaw roots, destroying God’s Eye definitely would have been character for them. However, that would have led to The Fate of the Furious and Fast X’s stories being significantly changed given the hacking device’s presence in those movies. In any case, Barry Hertz also mentions in Welcome to the Family that Furious 7’s original ending included the crew deciding their next destination “by throwing a knife at a nearby map, letting 'fate' decide.”
All that was scrapped to ensure that Furious 7 could be completed in the aftermath of this tragedy. So in addition to Dominic Toretto giving Mr. Nobody the God’s Eye, the movie’s final moments saw Dom and Brian bidding a silent farewell to each other, then driving off in separate directions. While Paul Walker is sadly no longer with us, Brian O’Connor is still alive in the Fast & Furious universe. We saw his car drive up at the end of F9, and apparently he’ll be recreated through visual effects again in Fast & Furious 11.
Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, but apparently things are looking up for Fast & Furious, per Vin Diesel’s latest update. For now, feel free to stream Furious 7 with your Peacock subscription to see how this franchise brought Brian’s story to a close (for now).
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
