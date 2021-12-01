Vin Diesel Posted A Sweet Tribute To Paul Walker For The Anniversary Of His Death

The death of Paul Walker left an impression on his Fast and Furious family that is still felt to this day. Every time his name is brought up, his co-stars tend to get emotional as they reminisce about their time with Walker. One Fast family member who seemed to take his passing the hardest was Vin Diesel. There’s not an interview where Diesel doesn’t heap praise on the late actor even calling him a driving force behind the franchise. So, the anniversary of Walker’s death was no different. The F9 star penned a sweet tribute to his late co-star.

In the years since his death, Vin Diesel has posted multiple tributes to his late co-star. Diesel decided to show love for Paul Walker by going on Instagram. He chose to reminisce over a touching moment they shared about fatherhood while recalling Walker’s tragic accident. Diesel looked back at the tender experience by writing:

Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…

Vin Diesel couldn’t help but miss his friend after walking his late co-star’s daughter down the aisle. In his tribute, Meadow Walker’s wedding served as a full-circle moment with Diesel’s daughter serving as her Maid of Honor. With their daughter being friends, their decades-long friendship appeared to carry on with a new generation. But the F9 star had more to say about his time with Paul Walker so check out his full post below:

While Paul Walker may not be here physically, the Fast and Furious family has maintained a connection with him through his daughter. Vin Diesel wasn’t the only Fast and Furious cast member to attend her wedding with Jordana Brewster penning a sweet message to Meadow Walker. Along with Diesel, Brewster still cherished the time she spent with the older Walker. The family vibe didn’t just extend to Diesel and Walker’s daughters but to other cast members’ children as well.

Hopefully, the family-centric nature of Fast and Furious will carry on as the franchise reaches its finale with Fast 10 and 11. Moviegoers will have to wait until Apr. 7, 2023 to see how everything concludes. Until then, you can watch the entire saga, including F9, on Prime Video.