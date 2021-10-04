Vin Diesel Shares Touching Moment Between Director Justin Lin And His Son On The Set Of F9: ‘Truly Someone That Cares About Family’

No matter how many times viewers hear “family,” it is the bedrock of the Fast & Furious franchise. Offscreen, the word isn’t taken lightly either amongst the cast and crew, including Vin Diesel. Fans have gotten peeks at those relationships over social media. Diesel’s latest post may pull on fans’ heartstrings even more. The Fast & Furious impresario shared a touching moment between his son and Justin Lin.

The F9 star took to Instagram to share an intimate moment between Justin Lin and Diesel’s son. According to Vin Diesel, the photo came after a marathon session of pre-production talk on the final two Fast & Furious movies. Diesel came off as a proud dad as he spoke highly of his son and Lin’s interaction. To see why the Fast & Furious mastermind was so reflective, check out his post below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

The moment between Vin Diesel’s son and Justin Lin proved the Fast & Furious franchise might be well cared for once Diesel steps aside. The younger Diesel appeared to be just as invested in Dom Toretto’s story concluding on a good note as any Fast & Furious fan would. Especially since he spoke with Lin about why the final film is important to his father’s legacy. That conversation seemingly painted a future producer or filmmaker in the making.

But as Vin Diesel pointed out, Justin Lin was a true mentor at that moment. As Diesel explained, the F9 director was in the 18th hour of a 48-hour meeting session. He could’ve just told Diesel’s son he was busy, but he didn’t. At that moment, Lin saw a young person invested in a character and his father’s career. He just wanted to break down in the best way possible. As if Dom Toretto spoke through the actor as he referred to the F9 director as “family.”

Of course, family is just a saying in the Fast & Furious franchise but a way of life for Vin Diesel and his co-stars. Diesel has shown multiple times his cast members are his family. He is still close with late co-star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow. The best of this family relationship is the bond between Diesel and co-star Jordana Brewster, who refers to him as her "big brother." She even talked about still grieving over the loss of Walker, years after his death. Even as the Guardians of the Galaxy star prepares to bow out, the family connection will hopefully remain intact afterward.

The moment between Justin Lin and Vin Diesel’s son revealed how much time and effort is going into Fast 10. Moviegoers will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see what will be in store for Dom Toretto’s future for the final films. That family connection comes through as fans watch F9 on home media or stream on Vudu and Prime Video.