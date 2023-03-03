Viral TikTok Of Chris Pine Admitting His Publicist Roasted Him For Looking Like 'Rachel From Friends' Is Pretty Great

Actor Chris Pine is a leading man in every sense of the world, known for his recent work in franchises like Wonder Woman and Star Trek. Aside from his talents as an actor, Pine is also a bonafide sex symbol who is known for his dashing looks and ripped physique. But like any of us, there have been some styling missteps. Case in point: a viral TikTok of Chris Pine admitting his publicist roasted him for looking like "Rachel From Friends." And yes, the clip is pretty great.

One of Chris Pine's most recent credits has been an antagonist of Olivia Wilde's somewhat infamous drama Don't Worry Darling. While attending events for the film like the Venice Film Festival (where he was NOT spat upon by Harry Styles), he was rocking a longer hairdo. But as you can see in the TikTok below, that look got the kibosh thanks to one comment by his publicist. Check it out:

Ouch. While Jennifer Aniston's haircut during the run of Friends was massively popular and inspired countless women to get "The Rachel", that wasn't the look that Chris Pine was going for when growing out his hair. But that offhanded comment stuck with him enough to give his locks the chop shortly thereafter. Poor guy.

In the TikTok from Esquire, it is fun to see Chris Pine having a laugh about the whole situation. His delivery A+, especially when lamenting that the comment happened on his first day at Venice, a place he was visiting for the first time. I wonder if he'll ever look at a gondola the same.

The Friends comment definitely came at an inopportune time, shortly before he would go viral at Don't Worry Darling's Venice screening. On top of the cast getting a ton of press for a rumored feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, Chris Pine's interaction with Harry Styles resulted in rumors that the One Direction alum had spat in his lap. Both actors have denied this, but Pine's long hair will now live forever in that viral footage. Somebody cue the Friends theme song. As a reminder, you can check out that footage below:

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/aOmAr0mAfYSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Chris Pine has a number of exciting projects coming up, including the upcoming release of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Although his status in his biggest franchises remains a mystery for the time being. He got to star in both Wonder Woman movies as Steve Trevor, but seemingly died for good in 1984. Then there's the Star Trek franchise with fans and cast both awaiting news on another sequel. Pine went so far as to call that project "cursed", which is definitely discouraging.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 31st. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.