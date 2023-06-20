Viral TikTok Trend Has Many Little Mermaid Fans Trying (And Hilariously Failing) To Recreate Iconic Ariel Scene

Halle Bailey has already proven to be an inspiration to children for her portrayal of Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid , with parents sharing their Black daughters’ reactions to the trailer last year. It turns out that’s not the only viral sensation Bailey has inspired. Now that the live-action remake has hit theaters, people are hitting up TikTok with their own attempts at one of Ariel’s most iconic moments, and if these hilarious videos are any indication, Bailey made it look a lot easier than it is.

One of The Little Mermaid’s most defining scenes comes after she saves Prince Eric’s life, and in a reprise of “Part of Your World,” the mermaid hoists herself up on a rock, just as a large wave crashes behind her, sending an epic shower of water exploding around her. TikTokers are embracing their inner Disney princess, with their own attempts at Ariel’s big moment, and we are lucky to be able to witness the results of efforts like this:

So close! Halle Bailey opened up about filming “Part of Your World” in behind-the-scenes footage, getting real about the physical and emotional toll it took, as she said she was “crumbling” under the weight of Ariel’s desperate plea. I’m sure these fans have an even bigger appreciation for the actress’ talents after their own attempts:

I can appreciate the crawling along the rock in this one, but that splash was just pathetic (and yet so funny). Other fans didn’t need the open water to create the wave effect, with this family using the cannonball technique:

Now THAT is how you do a splash! The timing of the cannonball is key as well, and the following family achieved the perfect splash directly behind their Ariel, exploding at the exact right moment with the music:

Perfection!

Halle Bailey put a lot into her portrayal of the classic Disney character, especially during another iconic Ariel scene — the hair flip — which she said almost broke her neck (maybe that’s a TikTok trend we don’t need). With that in mind, you really have to give credit to those who allowed themselves to be pummeled by real waves in search of the perfect “Part of Your World” re-creation. like this TikTok user:

Hardships of filming aside, it definitely seems like Halle Bailey had a blast filming this movie, as evidenced by more viral BTS footage that showed her and Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King learning a dance with TikTok dancers @brookieandjessie , and now her fans are the ones turning scenes from the movie into fun social media posts.