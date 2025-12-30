90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Manon Agreed To Slow Down Her Business Endeavors, But TikTok Tells A Different Story

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "En Garde." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

The 2026 TV schedule is just around the corner, so I guess it's fitting that the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way this year had a cast member make a bold promise. Of course, just like New Year's resolutions, we all can fall short of our promises, and I'm thinking Manon Berryman did that despite her claims in the latest episode.

I was admittedly suspicious that a social media influencer would stop trying to work the minute they got on reality television, and my hunch paid off. Manon may have talked a big game in the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode, but it's beginning to look like that move to France will end up the same way things did for her and Anthony in Los Angeles when it comes to work.

Manon Agreed To Slow Down Her Plans For A Beauty Line After Pleas From Anthony And her Mother

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way featured a heart-to-heart conversation between Manon and her mother, offering insight into her work-first mentality. Manon revealed that her family was not wealthy, and that it was a regular occurrence for them to worry about debt and how to put food on the table. For that reason, she's always wanted to work as much as possible, so that even in the worst circumstances, she and Anthony had money to provide for their son, Ben.

Manon's mother said she understood her logic but echoed Anthony's concerns about the beauty line she'd been working on in secret without consulting him. Launching a business is a lot of work, and for all the time she'd be in an office or out promoting, she'd be missing time with her son. Manon agreed that maybe it was too much, and given these new changes in her life, maybe it's best to sit back and enjoy her son being little.

Manon Is Posting About Her Beauty Business On TikTok

I applauded Manon for what felt like a big moment for her, especially after her meltdown following the goat farm. Unfortunately, it was all washed away once I found her TikTok, only to see that she still went through with the beauty line idea anyway. In fact, she's promoting it pretty heavily as the episodes air, though in this video, she insisted she's finding a balance:

Manon is not the first person in 90 Day Fiancé to try to launch a business and capitalize on their fame as part of a TLC reality series. A lot of cast members do that, and we even saw Yara Dufren's business event serve as a major part of a storyline in the latest season of Happily Ever After.

The difference between that storyline and this one is that Manon's is about how often she works. Even if there was a chance it was played up for entertainment purposes, I can't imagine that many 90 Day fans are going to love seeing she's back on the grind, just after the episode she swore she'd slow down.

In fairness, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way likely filmed long before the present day. This means there could've been many conversations, life situations, and other factors we aren't privy to that could've led Anthony to be okay with Manon moving ahead with the beauty brand launch. Case in point: Jenny and Sumit's cafe, which we've seen them work all season at, is seemingly already closed, so as mentioned, things are constantly changing. All this to say, I hope Manon found a better work-life balance, and that Anthony is fine with what she's doing.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm so happy this spinoff is sticking with us as we head into the new year, and can't wait for the tell-all specials to begin so we can hear the latest on these exciting couples.