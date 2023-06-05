Wait, Is Amber Heard Writing A Tell-All Book About The Johnny Depp Trial?

Being a celebrity can have its downsides, especially when a scandal is involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard likely know this all too well, as their legal battle and defamation case broke the internet when it went to trial. The defamation verdict largely ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s favor, and both actors moved abroad to avoid the public’s eye. But is Heard writing a tell-all book about the trial? Here’s the latest.

Since Depp and Heard’s defamation case was settled, the Aquaman actress moved to Europe with her daughter. Amber Heard has been living in Spain and having some privacy, but a report by Radar Online indicates that she might be planning a big move. She’s allegedly looking to “share her truth” about how things went down, possibly with a tell-all book.

Per this report, Heard is seeking a sum of $15 million to share her story about what went down during the defamation trial against Johnny Depp , as well as their tumultuous relationship. Both actors made serious allegations of abuse against each other while taking the stand, which is partly why the public became so invested in their legal battle. In the same report by Radar, an anonymous insider offered a quote about the possible book, saying:

She won't be silenced. She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she's the victim here.

While the jury ruled that both celebs were guilty of defamation, it does seem like the court of public opinion came down hard on Amber Heard. This might be part of the reason she feels she was treated so poorly, and wants to share her perspective. We’ll just have to see if the book actually comes to fruition, or if she uses her platform in another way.

After Johnny Depp’s new movie premiered at Cannes , the public has been wondering what’s coming next for his famous ex-wife. While there were reports that Heard had quit Hollywood , she recently claimed that acting was still in her future. It remains to be seen what comes next, although she’ll appear as Mera in Aquaman 2 this winter.

As previously mentioned, the defamation case between these two A-listers basically broke the internet. With cameras in the courtroom , fans were able to watch every frame of footage from the trial. That includes both Depp and Heard’s emotional testimonies. The discourse online was deafening, even extending to Starbucks tip jars .