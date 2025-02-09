‘I Was Resistant.’ It Was Not So Easy To Get Ralph Fiennes To Join Harry Potter, So How Was He Convinced?

Ralph Fiennes has plenty of notable movies within his filmography, including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Menu, and most recently, the Oscar-nominated movie Conclave. But, there’s no doubt that one of Fiennes' best performances comes from the Harry Potter movies, in which he played the villainous Lord Voldemort. As celebrated his Wizarding World work is, it turns out Fiennes was initially “resistant” to joining the Potter cast. Ultimately, though, someone managed to convince him otherwise.

The British actor recently appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via THR), where he discussed not having much familiarity with Harry Potter before taking on the role of Voldemort. He was one of the many Potter actors who didn’t read J.K. Rowling books or didn’t see the fantasy film series in order. Ralph Fiennes didn't get too specific as to why he wasn't hyped about playing He Who Shall Not Be Named, but he didn't hold back when recalling his sister's funny appeal to him:

I was resistant, until I told my sister Martha that I’ve been asked to play this Voldemort person. She said, ‘Voldemort, you’ve been asked to play Voldemort? You have to do it! Ralph. you don’t realize, you don’t realize. This is it! It’s it! It’s the man! It’s their big antagonist! It’s everything! Everything’s about Voldemort!’ I said, ‘OK, I’m in.’

I mean, if a family member is trying to convince you, then there must be something to it, right? Looking at the situation today, it would've been a shame if Ralph Fiennes had turned down Voldemort. As a fan, I can’t imagine any other actor who would have embodied the role the way the Tony Award winner did. Fiennes brought the Wizarding World antagonist to life in a stunning way, conveying his terrifying presence, whispery voice and other eccentricities. He even wore tights to move with ease while playing the role, which shows his commitment (and desire for comfortability).

Interestingly, after the Oscar nominee played the dark lord in five Harry Potter movies, he became very protective of the role. For instance, he previously confessed that he didn’t want anyone else playing Voldemort in the Fantastic Beasts movies. While those films were prequels and arguably could've used another actor in the role, one can understand the Strange Days star. I honestly love to see that he still feels close to the villainous role.

Fortunately for Wizarding World fans of this generation, HBO is creating a Harry Potter TV series that will adapt all seven books. Now, Ralph Fiennes appears to be very accepting of a remake, with his belief being that it’s time to put a new spin the iconic series. In fact, he gave his input on who should play Voldemort, and he’s all in favor of Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy. The Irish actor also has piercing eyes and the incredible talent to play chilling characters, and I think he’d be the ideal star to portray the Elder Wand wielder next.

Having loved Ralph Fiennes’ performance as Voldemort, I'll say thank to his sister for convincing him to take the job. Without her, audiences would've never seen Fiennes give that haunting, unforgettable performance that continues to receive praise. You can see the Golden Globe nominee wreak havoc as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films using a Max subscription and or a Peacock subscription.