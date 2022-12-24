Watch Chris Pratt Tell The Story Of How He Got Stung In The Eye Because He Thought He Could 'Control Bees'

As the year comes to a close, if you somehow had ‘Chris Pratt gets stung in the eye by a bee’ on your 2022 bingo card, congratulations, you’re definitely psychic! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s latest update between his busy life as a movie star and father of three was to share a story as to how he got stung by a bee in an unfortunate place after starting to believe he could “control bees.”

Chris Pratt took his Instagram this week to tell a story while wearing shades before revealing the pesky bee sting. You can watch for yourself below:

In the video, Chris Pratt shared that he’s been recently following this bee lady on social media, Erika Thompson of Texas Beeworks, whom he’s watched go in front of bee hives and sift through a hive to find the queen bee. As he shared, the videos have given him a “false sense of security” leading to the nasty sting. When he was recently amongst a ton of bees, he thought they might be “calm” and that he could “control” them, and he was then strung right in the eyeball. Pratt said “Fuck that bee lady!” before writing that she “inspires him” in the caption.

The “bee lady” he refers to is an actual beekeeper, and the most-followed one in the world. Erika Thompson makes a living doing bee removals free of charge in a way that will help both people and the “bees in need,” per the Texas Beeworks website. Thompson responded to Pratt’s bee story with these words in the comments:

Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario. Texas Beeworks on Instagram

Chris Pratt’s roles have had him joining the Avengers, taming dinos and becoming a LEGO figure, among other things, so it might make a person think they can do anything. But one cannot become a beekeeper by simply watching a few videos. As Pratt sits in pain of his eye bee sting, I guess it’s a good lesson to other people out there that bees can sting you if you get close to them, don’t forget it!

The actor has had a whirlwind year between starring in the final Jurassic World movie over the summer and appearing as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , which could be a Christmas staple for years to come. He also starred in the Amazon Prime series The Terminal List.