Watch Halloween’s John Carpenter Reunite With The Original Michael Myers Actor

John Carpenter , the visionary director behind the 1978 classic that introduced the world to the infamous Michael Myers , recently had a thrilling reunion with the man responsible for bringing one of cinema's scariest classic horror villains to life. Yes, the Halloween franchise maestro reunited with none other than OG Michael Myers actor Nick Castle at the eagerly awaited "H45: Halloween 45 Years of Terror" event.

While various actors have stepped into the eerie white repurposed Captain Kirk mask of Michael Myers over the years, Castle originated the role of The Shape. His portrayal of the masked killer in the 1978 classic set the gold standard for all subsequent character interpretations. Adding to the excitement, actor Douglas Tait, known as the Michael Myers Stunt Double in Halloween Kills, captured the moment when these two icons of horror movies came together after years apart. You can catch the video the actor posted to his Instagram of this memorable reunion for yourself embedded below.

Fans gathered to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Halloween franchise at the event, held in the heart of Haddonfield (Pasadena, California, to be precise), featuring a lineup of special guests, exclusive merchandise, and immersive experiences for die-hard fans of the series. But the highlight of the weekend was undoubtedly the surprise appearance of the Christine director. Although the iconic final girl Jamie Lee Curtis was notably absent, The Thing filmmaker did have a heartwarming reunion with P.J. Soles ( who is happy about that scene ) and Nancy Loomis, the actresses who portrayed Lynda and Annie, respectively, as he took part in a panel discussion, along with Castle, centered around the film, as reported by ScreenRant .

The Fog filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his miniseries, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams , marking his return to directing (albeit remotely). This much-anticipated comeback follows a hiatus since The Ward, but he has remained closely tied to the horror genre throughout. The series will be available to stream for anyone with a Peacock subscription .

John Carpenter's been embracing his connection to the holiday slasher franchise more and more over the years. He took on the composer and executive producer roles in the recent David Gordon Green trilogy, a collaboration with Blumhouse Productions and Universal, which concluded with Halloween Ends. With the trilogy's completion, the franchise is now open to new distribution and production partnerships, presenting Miramax with exciting opportunities to breathe new life into the Halloween universe. A recent report shows that, much like its iconic villain, the series is far from finished, indicating that a new reboot may already be in development .