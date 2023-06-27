Watch Jack Black Go Full Rock Star Performing Super Mario Bros. Movie’s ‘Peaches’ For A Live Audience

Jack Black is seriously one of the most entertaining actors of our time. He already showed us his humorous musical stylings in the ever-popular movie School of Rock and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. But if you really want to see this actor go full rock star, you need to watch his full performance of his Super Mario Bros. Movie song “Peaches,” which he recently played for a live audience. Needless to say, it's impeccable.

One of Jack Black’s best qualities is that he’s like a big kid, who never holds back from being his larger-than-life self amid any of his performances. I mean why downplay your performance when you have the chance to go full rock star? Black gave an on-fire performance as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie that was only made better by his character performing his original song “Peaches," which is an ode to Princess Peach. The voice actor gave a live-action performance of his piano ballad at the Hollywood Bowl just recently, as can be seen in the epic Twitter video below:

Jack Black performing Peaches from the Super Mario Bros Movie at the Hollywood Bowl! pic.twitter.com/X1py68fElwJune 26, 2023 See more

Like in the music video, the Tenacious D singer/rhythm guitar player went full-on Bowser for this performance with his green suit and red hairpiece resembling his character. This comedic musician didn’t just sing his heart out, but he also jumped onto the piano and rolled around on the floor while belting out the love ballad. Fans went crazy for the over-the-top rendition, with one fan screaming to the star, “I love you!” I need “Peaches” to get nominated at the Oscars next so we can see this insane performance yet again. I'm sure it'd give the A-listers at the show and those watching at home something to laugh and smile at.

It’s unbelievable how popular Jack Black’s “Peaches” has become since it appeared in 2023’s first billion-dollar hit film. After making its debut at number 83 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it soared up to the 53rd spot, making it Black’s first solo track to hit the charts. Not to mention, it made a wild amount of money on Spotify -- almost $76,000 from almost 15 million streams. The song even inspired one kid to virally cover it on TikTok . Just like how Frozen’s “Let It Go” took pop culture by storm, it would seem that this track has having a somewhat similar impact.

Aside from the actor's on-stage antics, another thing to make note of is the excellent vocal range he has, which he's been humble about. He claimed it could go “lower than human comprehension” to a 12-octave range. His School of Rock character, Dewey Finn, would be very proud of him, I think. And Chris Pratt, who played Mario in the box-office titan, hilariously said the Bowser actor could became an EGOT due to “Peaches.” With all of the critical praise and accolades this song has earned so far, why not? Universal Pictures confirmed that Jack Black’s viral hit will be eligible for Best Original Song consideration at the Oscars, and I'm hoping it takes home the gold statue.

If you've yet to see Jack Black's work in The Super Mario Bros. Movie or just want to relive it, know that you'll be able to stream it using a Peacock subscription this month.