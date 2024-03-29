Watch Rupert Grint And His Harry Potter Co-Star Adorably Recreate One Scene As Adults

The Harry Potter cast almost always seems up for revisiting the famed past of the Wizarding World’s cinematic adaptations. And if you’re lucky enough, you just might be able to spot such moments in the wild, thanks to actors being present at fan cons all over the world. The latest instance of this phenomenon is possibly one of the cutest, as it involved Rupert Grint and Jessie Cave adorably recreating one of their scenes from The Half Blood Prince as adults.

Thanks to the TikTok account associated with Dream It Conventions, a quick but lovable clip of the actors behind Ron Weasley and Lavender Brown is going viral. As both were on hand for the recent Enter The Wizarding World con in Paris, France, the moment displayed below was allowed to take place:

After catching some comments that claim Rupert Grint and Jessie Cave have seemingly not aged, I’m inclined to agree. Though they may not be in costume, or on the sets that created the hallways of Hogwarts, you can truly feel the magic in this recreation. So much so that you can hear Cave practically calling the Knock at the Cabin cast member “Won-Won.”

Of course, nostalgia like this is a good point to reference the genuine article. At least that’s where my mind goes, and if that’s where your head’s at too, I have us all covered. Here’s that exact moment from Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, which was somehow released 15 years ago this summer:

If you all need a moment to check for back pain or any other signs of aging, I’ll wait; because how in Dumbledore’s name has it been almost two decades since this movie’s release? And yet watching Jesse Cave putting that necklace on Rupert Grint all over again makes it all feel like the blink of an eye? I’d say “magic,” but that’s the easy/most likely answer. So…something something Voldemort?

Though some parties may seem to think liking Harry Potter as an adult isn’t exactly mature, there are those that still reflect positively on the adult fans that still carry the saga in their hearts. Jessie Cave’s comments on the matter certainly have her in that camp. And if you weren’t already a fan of her and her Lavender Brown character, this story has probably changed your tune.

Which means it’s probably time for the internet to argue whether or not Ron and Hermione is the one true pairing that it was billed as back in the day. And if you want to be an informed participant on this matter, you’re in luck! All eight Harry Potter films are, at the time of this publication, streaming through access to a Peacock subscription. So you don’t need a Pensieve to take this trip to the past, just a remote and updated billing information.